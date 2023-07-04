John R. (Jack) Shiplette • February 7, 1945 - June 29, 2023

John R. (Jack) Shiplette, 78 years old, passed away on June 29, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.
Jack is survived by his wife Jeanette Shiplette, his sons John and James Shiplette, and six grandchildren.
Jack was born in 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, to his parents Reginald and Marion Shiplette. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and later graduated from Royal Oak High School. He joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and proudly served on the USS Hull.
Jack worked as a gas appliance serviceman for San Diego Gas & Electric Company, San Diego, California. After marrying Jeanette, he moved to El Campo, TX, where he built his business, El Campo Propane Service. He is best remembered for telling stories and making people laugh. He liked bad jokes and even worse movies, and he brought joy and laughter to those who knew him. Jack was a caring person who strived to help improve the lives of the people around him, especially those who could do nothing for him in return. There are many lives that have been touched by the joy and passion for life that shone through him. The world will be a little dimmer without him.
In lieu of flowers, do what he would have done: Leave some cold drinks for the mailman; cover lunch for the EMS workers, law enforcement and military personnel; buy some lemonade from the neighborhood kids; make a friend; help your neighbor and improve your community.
