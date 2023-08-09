Charles Buddy Jaeger May 31, 1951 - July 23, 2023

Charles Buddy Jaeger, 72, died from renal failure on July 23, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at his home. He was born on May 31, 1951, in El Campo, TX, the son of Chuck Jaeger, & Rosemary (Bazinet) Jaeger. Charles, better known as Buddy, attended El Campo Highschool and afterward served in North Korea as Private 1st Class in the Army.

On December 25th, 1970, Buddy married Miss Deborah Lynn McGregor and had a son named Patrick Clay Jaeger. Buddy and Deborah divorced in January 1974. That June he married Miss Judy Ellen Thompson, and they had three children together, Michael Charles, Angela Renee’, and Jeffery Chase Jaeger. In 1998 Buddy became a widower. In January of 2012 Deborah and Buddy reunited and stayed together until his death.

