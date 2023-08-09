Charles Buddy Jaeger May 31, 1951 - July 23, 2023

Charles Buddy Jaeger, 72, died from renal failure on July 23, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at his home. He was born on May 31, 1951, in El Campo, TX, the son of Chuck Jaeger, & Rosemary (Bazinet) Jaeger. Charles, better known as Buddy, attended El Campo Highschool and afterward served in North Korea as Private 1st Class in the Army.
On December 25th, 1970, Buddy married Miss Deborah Lynn McGregor and had a son named Patrick Clay Jaeger. Buddy and Deborah divorced in January 1974. That June he married Miss Judy Ellen Thompson, and they had three children together, Michael Charles, Angela Renee’, and Jeffery Chase Jaeger. In 1998 Buddy became a widower. In January of 2012 Deborah and Buddy reunited and stayed together until his death.
Buddy enjoyed fishing with his friends and family, playing card games and teasing his grandbabies, who he loved dearly.
Buddy is predeceased by his mother and Father, Rosemary & Garland Wells, His wife Judy, his in-laws Shirley and Leslie Potter, and Elsie and Clem McGregor, and his niece Danae Potter.
He is survived by his partner Deborah McGregor Ciabattoni of Texas City, sons Patrick, Michael & Jeffery Jaeger, daughter Angela Jaeger Aleman, and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and brothers Terry and Ray Palt, and sister Debbie Wells
Memorial services will be at the Texas City Church of the Nazarene – 2105 5th Avenue North Texas City, TX 77590 on August 26th, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Pastor Lewis will lead in service and Pastor Wayne Clement from El Campo will close the service in prayer.
A potluck will proceed after services in the churches fellowship hall for all who would like to visit and share memories.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Texas City Church of the Nazarene’s maintenance fund to assist them in getting a new air conditioner.
