Robert Anthony Ochoa Sr. • September 16, 1949 - August 31, 2023

Robert Anthony Ochoa, Sr. (73) passed away on August 31, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
Born September 16, 1949 to Matias and Frances Ochoa in Ganado, Texas, Robert lived a rambunctious young life in Louise, Texas with his parents, siblings, and other family nearby.
After graduating from Louise High School in 1968, Robert attended the University of Houston obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1975. He had countless memories of eating at Moody Towers with the Brezina boys and loved his time on
He started his career as a Computer Programmer for Mobil Oil, then found his way to a position in Commercial Construction with Austin Bridge. In 1984, his dream of becoming a business owner came true, starting with Bedo Contracting. Thinking he was ready to retire, he closed that business, but just a few years later opened up Bedo Construction Products. He had a very successful career and loved the life he had built for himself and his kids.
Robert was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and adventurous. He was clever and filled to the brim with knowledge gained through all of his life experiences as a father, husband, business owner and could fix or build anything.
He had a love for Louise High School sports, UH Cougars, Texas Longhorns, golf, mowing his lawn, and eating at the Busy Bee in Alvin.
Robert is survived by his two children, son Robert (m. Alexandra) Ochoa Jr. of Houston, Texas, daughter and Jamie (m. Regan) Eubanks of Friendswood, Texas, Doris Ochoa of Friendswood, Texas, his pride & joy grandchildren - Joaquin, Lily, Jimena, Raylan, Juliana, his three brothers, Matt (m. Sandy) Ochoa, Fred Ochoa, and Jesse Ochoa, other family members, and many caring friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Mathias Ochoa, his mother, Francis Ochoa, his sister, Alice Garcia, and baby brother, Ricky Ochoa.
He will be missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
A service will be held at St. Procopius Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Wayne Flagg, on Monday September 18, 2023 at 10 in the morning.
