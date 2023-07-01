Dennis Michael Smith • February 6, 1954 - June 27, 2023

Dennis Michael Smith, 69, of El Campo, passed away June 27, 2023. He was born on February 6, 1954 in Wharton to the late William and Jocelyn Rod Smith. He graduated from Wharton High School in 1972. Dennis was a manager and sales representative in the oilfield industry for 40 years. He loved cooking at rigs, visiting with friends, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years and ten months, Roxann Marcaurele Smith of El Campo; children, Duane (Becky) Smith of Richmond, Nicole (Ronnie) Rivera of Bay City and Derek (Leah) Smith of Richmond; grandchildren, Dayne and Brenna Smith, Ronald Rivera Jr., Lane (Madison) Brady, Brycen and Emily Rivera, Jax and Breck Smith; great-grandchildren, Carter Vasquez and Charlee Brady; mother-in-law, Josie Marcaurele of El Campo and brothers and sisters, Janice (Danny) White, Tony (Tammy) Smith, Christine Smith, Laurie (James) Rice, David (Yvonne) Marcaurele, all of El Campo, Tanya (Jay) Bunge of Hallettsville and Lori Heard of El Campo.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Louis and Mary Baklik Rod; paternal grandparents, Sam and Annie Smith; father-in-law, Eugene Marcaurele; sister-in-law, Debbie Smith; Godparents, Rudy and Doris Rod Otradovsky and his faithful dog, Gunner.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with funeral Mass to follow at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Wesley White, Jon Marcaurele, Gerard Marcaurele, Luc Marcaurele, Kyle Smith and Toby Riha. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, Nick Zeimetz, Clayton Hicks, Trevor Smith and Trace Smith; extended family, Heath Payne, Nathan Wilson and Ricky Pena and best friends, Nettie Priesmeyer Cornett, Mauro Arrambide, Bob Mouret and Steven “Smitty” Smith.
Memorial donations in memory of Dennis may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo.
