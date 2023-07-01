Dennis Michael Smith • February 6, 1954 - June 27, 2023

Dennis Michael Smith, 69, of El Campo, passed away June 27, 2023. He was born on February 6, 1954 in Wharton to the late William and Jocelyn Rod Smith. He graduated from Wharton High School in 1972. Dennis was a manager and sales representative in the oilfield industry for 40 years. He loved cooking at rigs, visiting with friends, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years and ten months, Roxann Marcaurele Smith of El Campo; children, Duane (Becky) Smith of Richmond, Nicole (Ronnie) Rivera of Bay City and Derek (Leah) Smith of Richmond; grandchildren, Dayne and Brenna Smith, Ronald Rivera Jr., Lane (Madison) Brady, Brycen and Emily Rivera, Jax and Breck Smith; great-grandchildren, Carter Vasquez and Charlee Brady; mother-in-law, Josie Marcaurele of El Campo and brothers and sisters, Janice (Danny) White, Tony (Tammy) Smith, Christine Smith, Laurie (James) Rice, David (Yvonne) Marcaurele, all of El Campo, Tanya (Jay) Bunge of Hallettsville and Lori Heard of El Campo.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

