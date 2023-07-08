Isabel Ann Wasicek Voldan September 10, 1938 - July 3, 2023

Isabel Ann Wasicek Voldan, 84, of Wharton, passed away July 3, 2023. She was born on September 10, 1938 in Wharton County to the late Louis and Mary Baklik Rod.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Wasicek and wife Michelle of Wharton and Chad Wasicek and wife Michelle of Spring Branch; daughters, Monica Fojtik of Rosenberg, Brenda Tomanek and husband Michael of Fairfield and Lois Wasicek of Rosenberg; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and sister, Jeanette Labay of Ganado.
