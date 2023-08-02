Dorothy Marie Janak Nixon • May 26, 1938 - July 28, 2023

Dorothy Marie Janak Nixon, 85, of El Campo, passed away July 28, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1938 in Hallettsville to the late Laddie and Josephine Kalmus Janak. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Dottie, as we all knew her, was a nurse for over 30 years for Dr. Ronald Goelzer. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters.
Dottie is survived by her daughters, Diane Mozisek (Mark) of El Campo and Gwynne Henderson (Jack) of Dallas; son, Ryan Orsak (Pamela) of Victoria; step-daughter, Shannon Lederer (Ralph) of Alabama; sisters, JoAnn Kristek (Wilbert) of Hallettsville and Bunnye Uehlinger of Hallettsville; brother, Dennis Janak (Barbara) of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Taylor Mozisek (Lauren), Payton Orsak and Landon Orsak, Samantha Lederer; great-grandchildren, Hudson Mozisek and Rhett Mozisek and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.