Johnnie Wayne Byrd • January 3, 1941 - August 15, 2023

Johnnie Wayne Byrd, 82, of El Campo and formerly of Boling passed away on August 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 3, 1941, to the late Johnnie W. and Eunice Menely Byrd in Muldoon, Fayette County, Texas.

Johnnie Wayne was raised in Flatonia and Van Vleck most of his younger years. He started working at the age of 18 in the oilfield. Shortly after, he met and married Darlene Bearrick on July 21, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2020. They were members of First Baptist Church of Pledger for over 60 years. Johnnie loved working in the oilfields and started his own business, Boling Well Service. He enjoyed deer hunting, camping with family, and traveling to Branson, Mo. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his infant brother, Thomas Byrd.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnnie • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

