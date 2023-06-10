Janie Ramirez Resendez October 14, 1942 - June 7, 2023

Janie Ramirez Resendez of El Campo died June 7, 2023 at the age of 80. She was born October 14, 1942 in Lamesa to Claudio and Delfina Salinas Ramirez.
She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alfonso Resendez; daughters Betty Castillo of Plum Grove, Diana Acosta of Houston, Norma Ramirez of El Campo, Kim Campos of Liberty Hill; sons Alfonso Resendez, Jr. of El Campo, Richard Resendez of Sealy, Bobby Resendez of Houston, Jessie Resendez of Sheridan; brother Cruz Salinas of Sweeny; sisters Rogelia Perales Silvas, Nogelia Perales Bradt, and Elda Perales Kindler, all of Beeville, Marie Perales Guzman of Harker Heights, and Elsa Perales of Corpus Christi; 17 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Conrad Perales, Jr.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, TX 979-543-3681.
