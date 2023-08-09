Maria D. Gonzalez, 68, of El Campo, passed away August 5, 2023. She was born on October 25, 1954 in El Campo to the late Santos and Guenola Hinojosa Garcia.
She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Caballero and Sasha Gonzalez, both of El Campo; son, Xavier Gonzalez of El Campo; nine grandchildren, Hali Gonzalez, Brianna Sepeda, Sergio Sepeda, Jase Gonzalez, Roan Garcia, Dallas Garcia, Luke Gonzalez, Rylee Gonzalez and Zoey Gonzalez; six great-grandchildren and brothers, Edgar Garcia and Rolando Garcia.
