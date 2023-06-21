Rosemary Christenberry Petty-Reeves • December 27, 1928 - June 11, 2023

Rosemary Christenberry Petty-Reeves passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2023. She was born to Ike and Fern Christenberry on December 27, 1928. Rosemary was the oldest of four children that grew up in the family home in El Campo. She was an honor graduate from El Campo High School in 1945. Upon graduation she traveled alone by train to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. where she met the love of her life Jack Petty. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage of 50+ years. Rosemary and Jack dearly loved their two children: John and Mary Ann. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren, Rachel, Zach and Hannah, as well as the birth of two great grandchildren. She had a close extended family and they all felt her love and compassion.
When returning to El Campo with her new husband she worked for Fergerson Ranch in Mackey, but her true calling was motherhood. She embraced this job full time upon the birth of her first child. She continued to support her family by working at Northside Elementary while her children attended college.
Although Rosemary cherished her home, she always looked forward to a trip to the bay, deer camp and family vacations with her siblings, nieces and nephews. She and Jack had many adventures together and with their friends until his death in 1997.
One of her favorite activities included playing bridge and mahjong with her friends. She held these friends near to her heart and considered them family.
She was long time devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church and spent many hours volunteering there. One could always count on a loving word and welcome embrace from Rosemary. She had a life well lived filled with grace and kindness.
She married Bob Reeves in 2004. During their marriage they enjoyed companionship and traveling.
Rosemary is survived by her son John Petty (Ginger) and daughter Mary Ann Morris (Paul); grandchildren Rachel Hoffman (Greg), Zach Morris (Samantha) and Hannah Petty (Connor); great-grandchildren Emma and Ryan Hoffman. Sister Wanda Murry (O’Neal).
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years Jack Petty; sister Shirley Lutringer, brother in law Ted Lutringer, brother Park Christenberry, sister in law Nancy Christenberry and second husband Bob Reeves.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on June 21, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in El Campo, with Rev. Dr. Erin L. McGee, Pastor officiating. Reception following at the El Campo Country Club.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church and Hospice. Services are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.