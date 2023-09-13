Joseph (Joe) Frank Reck February 4, 1949 - September 10, 2023

Joseph (Joe) Frank Reck, age 74, of Columbus, Texas, passed away on September 10, 2023, after his hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on February 4, 1949, in El Campo, Texas to the late Ludmilla (Lillian) Polasek Reck and Edwin Edward Reck, Sr. He grew up and worked on their family farm near Hillje, Texas and attended and graduated from Louise High School in 1967. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard and was assigned to the Company B, 6th Battalion, 112th Armored Division in Victoria, Texas, where he served for six years and obtained the rank of Sergeant. Joe met the love of his life, Patricia Drastata at a public dance at the Hillje Hall while in High School, and they were married on July 5, 1969. He started work for Central Power and Light (CPL) shortly thereafter in El Campo as an Electric Lineman and they then moved to Columbus where he continued working for CPL and AEP for over 38 years as an Electric Serviceman.

Joe was very active in the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) where he served for over 31 years. He was a founding member of the CVFD Honor Guard and was voted “Fireman of the Year” in 1997. He remained active as a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2971, was a 4th Degree Knight, and Grand Knight for two years. He was a member of the Columbus Lions Club for many years and served on the Board of Directors of the Lions Eye Bank in Austin for several years. He always enjoyed cooking for meetings and fundraising events with his fellow firefighters, Lion’s club members, and his Brother Knights BBQ/cooking crew. Joe was a member at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Columbus, where he served as an usher and sang in the adult choir for many years.

