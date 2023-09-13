Joseph (Joe) Frank Reck February 4, 1949 - September 10, 2023

Joseph (Joe) Frank Reck, age 74, of Columbus, Texas, passed away on September 10, 2023, after his hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on February 4, 1949, in El Campo, Texas to the late Ludmilla (Lillian) Polasek Reck and Edwin Edward Reck, Sr. He grew up and worked on their family farm near Hillje, Texas and attended and graduated from Louise High School in 1967. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard and was assigned to the Company B, 6th Battalion, 112th Armored Division in Victoria, Texas, where he served for six years and obtained the rank of Sergeant. Joe met the love of his life, Patricia Drastata at a public dance at the Hillje Hall while in High School, and they were married on July 5, 1969. He started work for Central Power and Light (CPL) shortly thereafter in El Campo as an Electric Lineman and they then moved to Columbus where he continued working for CPL and AEP for over 38 years as an Electric Serviceman.
Joe was very active in the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) where he served for over 31 years. He was a founding member of the CVFD Honor Guard and was voted “Fireman of the Year” in 1997. He remained active as a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2971, was a 4th Degree Knight, and Grand Knight for two years. He was a member of the Columbus Lions Club for many years and served on the Board of Directors of the Lions Eye Bank in Austin for several years. He always enjoyed cooking for meetings and fundraising events with his fellow firefighters, Lion’s club members, and his Brother Knights BBQ/cooking crew. Joe was a member at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Columbus, where he served as an usher and sang in the adult choir for many years.
Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing with his many friends and family, and always loved to tell stories about the one that got away. After retirement, Joe enjoyed gardening at their home, tending to his cattle, and working at his ranch in Danevang, Texas. Joe never met a stranger and would talk to anyone that would give him 2 minutes (or 30 minutes) of their time. Joe’s passion was cooking for others, and everyone who ate his food always said he should have opened his own restaurant.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Reck; daughter, Christine Gauger and husband Nathan of Austin; sons, Jeffrey Reck and wife Amy of San Antonio, Kenneth Reck and wife Alisha of Columbus; grandchildren, Kayla Reck, Colby Reck, Piper Reck, Nicholas Gauger, and Scout Reck; sisters, Theresa York and husband Edward, and Annie Mae Sanchez; brothers, Edwin Reck, Jr. and his wife Carol, David Reck and his wife Betty, Robert Reck and his wife Elaine, Stephen Reck, Johnny Reck, and Frank Reck, Sr.; mother-in-law, Anita Drastata; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in his death by his parents, Ludmilla (Lillian) Polasek Reck and Edwin Edward Reck, Sr.; his father-in-law Frank W. Drastata; his brothers-in-law, Patrick Drastata and Gary Drastata; and sister-in-law, Venus Reck.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus. A parish prayer service and Knights of Columbus rosary will follow at 7:00 PM.
Funeral service will be Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus with Fr. James Dvorak officiating. Visitation at Church will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Burial will be in St. Johns Catholic Cemetery, New Taiton, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Grosvenor, Bobby Kotlar, David Reck, Jr., Kevin Reck, Ryan Reck, Stephen Reck, Jr., William Sanchez, and Edward York, Jr. Honorary Pallbearer will be Roger Eilers.
Memorials may be given to K of C Council #2971 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 92, Columbus, TX 78934 or Columbus Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 125, Columbus, TX 78934.
