Abelardo Mendoza Jr., 79, of Louise, passed away August 29, 2023. He was born on January 16, 1944 in Robstown to the late Abelardo Sr. and Guadalupe O’Canas Mendoza.
He is survived by his daughters, Amalia Cruz (Herman) of El Campo, Amelia Mendoza of El Campo; sons, Abelardo Mendoza III of Louise, Agustine Mendoza of El Campo and Alonzo Mendoza of El Campo; 17 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; sisters, Maria Basquez, Linda Mendoza, Diana Mendoza, Esther Mendoza; and brothers, Daniel, Alex, Joe, Arnulfo, Elias, and John Mendoza.
Abelardo was preceded in death by his parents; wife Maria Martinez Mendoza; daughter, Angela Abby Gail Sanchez, and sister, Guadalupe Mendoza.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10AM, Friday, September 1, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alonzo Mendoza, Jr., Marcus Bentancur, Abel Mendoza, IV, Joey Sanchez, A.J. Martinez, Adryon Alvarez and Adam Pedroza. Honorary pallbearers will be Angelica Martinez, Monica Flores, Amanda Sanchez, Maria Mendoza, Ashley Mendoza, Abigail Pedroza, Amy Martinez, and April Mendoza.
