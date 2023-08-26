Jimmy Lee Bacon • August 1, 1954 - August 23, 2023

Jimmy Lee Bacon, 69, of El Campo, passed away on August 23, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 1, 1954 in Cameron to the late George Lee and Lena Marie VanWinkle Bacon.

Jimmy retired from the US Army in 1992 after 22 years 10 months of service. He also was retired from the Bell County Sherriff Department.

