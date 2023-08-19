Trinidad Gonzales Jr. October 26, 1927 - August 15, 2023

Trinidad Gonzales, Jr. was born October 26, 1927, to the late Trinidad Gonzales, Sr. and Beatriz Cantu Gonzales. He passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Trinidad was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Belia Gonzales, and his eldest daughter, Maria Magdalena (Gonzales) Marquez. Survivors include daughters Margaret Guajardo & husband Julio, and Irene Gonzales. Grandchildren Michelle Marquez, Michael Marquez and wife Kara, Melinda Cantu and Gabriel Guajardo. Great grandchildren Christian Salinas, Marc Salinas, Mason Marquez, Gavin Marquez, Gabriel Guajardo, Jr., Noah Guajardo and Isaiah Guajardo. Trinidad will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

To plant a tree in memory of Trinidad Gonzales, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

