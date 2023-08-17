I See You Blue

Lady Tiger senior setter Sinahyah Martinez makes a pass during practice earlier this season.

One county team has fallen out of the volleyball state rankings and another has taken their place.

The Wharton Lady Tigers have roared through their first six games undefeated. The Lady Tigers have made their debut into the state rankings at 15th, earning their first honor from the Texas Girls Coaching Association in recent memory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.