One county team has fallen out of the volleyball state rankings and another has taken their place.
The Wharton Lady Tigers have roared through their first six games undefeated. The Lady Tigers have made their debut into the state rankings at 15th, earning their first honor from the Texas Girls Coaching Association in recent memory.
“I’m very pleased with the teams’ efforts at this time,” Lady Tiger coach Erica Garza said. “We’re playing very well together. They’re demonstrating a strong competitive drive. They’ve come from behind in several sets to finish out with a win. We’re going to take it one set and one match at a time.”
Wharton has beat Bay City, Luling, Van Vleck, Ganado, Terry and Rice Consolidated. The Lady Tigers are only three games away from matching their total wins from last season.
Wharton is the only county team ranked with East Bernard falling out of the state rankings after opening the season seventh in 3A. Bellville, who plays in Wharton and El Campo’s volleyball district, has fallen out of the rankings. In Boling and East Bernard’s district, Danbury is ranked 10th 3A.
