Rueben Owens II

Former Ricebird Rueben Owens II was named to the 2022 Whataburger Super Team.

Football season may be long gone and El Campo’s Rueben Owens II already has a semester of college under his belt, but this past week, Dave Campbell football recognized the former Ricebird as part of the 2022 Whataburger Super Team.

Owens has turned heads since his freshman year with the Ricebirds, but this was his first time making the super team, which recognizes the best players, as voted by the fans, regardless of classification.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.