Football season may be long gone and El Campo’s Rueben Owens II already has a semester of college under his belt, but this past week, Dave Campbell football recognized the former Ricebird as part of the 2022 Whataburger Super Team.
Owens has turned heads since his freshman year with the Ricebirds, but this was his first time making the super team, which recognizes the best players, as voted by the fans, regardless of classification.
“It meant a lot to me,” Owens told Dave Campbell. “The community shows a lot of love to the Ricebird football program. For (people) to come out and pick me, it felt great.”
While El Campo’s new head coach Travis Reeve only experience with Owens was on an opposing sideline, he was excited to find out he grabbed the 2022 honor.
“I think it’s great to have a representative like Ruben represent El Campo High School on that team,” Reeve told Dave Campbell. “He is more than deserving. He had a great high school career. He probably doesn’t remember this, but when he was a freshman, I was the head coach at Cuero and he torched us that night.”
Reeve might not have been able to call plays for Owens, but they now both bleed Red and White.
“Even though I didn’t get a chance to coach him, I at least get to wear the same colors as (he did),” Reeve added.
More than 5,000 players were nominated to be part of the super team, according to Dave Campbell. However, Owens and Shiner’s Dalton Brooks received the only two running back selections.
Owens has been in at Texas A&M since graduating from El Campo in December. The college freshman participated in the Aggies Spring Game and made a couple of big plays, and led the White team on the ground with 48 yards on nine attempts, adding fuel to the fire, that maybe he will be playing games as a true freshman this upcoming season.
The former Ricebird is one of nine running backs on the Aggies roster and the only freshman.
The Aggies open the season in 91 days.
