The El Campo Red Wave will be sending their annual large contingent of swimmers to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) state meet in Brownsville, starting tomorrow at the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center.
El Campo had a strong showing, with the boys and girls swimmers as a team taking home third place in regionals.
Overall the Red Wave swim program had athletes finish as the regional champions in nine different events, led by high school Ladybird incoming senior Juliann Little winning gold in the 100-freestyle, the 50-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle. Little was part of the Ladybird high school team that placed third in the state this past season.
Now graduated Zane Garner took home two first-place finishes in the 50-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle. Garner this upcoming year will be swimming in college, for the University of Texas Permian Basin.
The girls 9-10 freestyle relay team of Brekyn Drapela, Harper Hubenak, Sadie Hensley and Annie Aertker placed first along with Annie Aertker in the girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle, Rhett Pfardrescher in the boys 8 and under 25-yard freestyle and Cooper Hensley in the boys 8 and under 25-yard backstroke.
El Campo will be represented at the state meet in 23 different events. The Red Wave came close qualifying even more swimmers but just missed out with several fourth and fifth-place finishes. Only the top three in non-adult events qualified for state.
“We had another great summer league swim team,” Red Wave coach Richard Nava said. “It takes a lot of dedication to get up every morning and jump in the pool. Summer swim starts in early May and finishes in July. We have an awesome group of young swimmers and I’m very proud of their achievements.”
El Campo’s girls’ team led the Red Wave with 112 points at regionals. R&R Aquatics won the girls’ championship with 219 points. The Red Wave boys’ swimmers scored 58 points. R&R Aquatics also won the boys’ championship with 207 points.
In the county, Wharton will also be sending eight swimmers to the state meet.
TOP 10 RESULTS
Event 1 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (1:49.84)
2) El Campo Red Wave Swim (2:36.50) - Paige Bard, Madelyn Wynn, Carolina Wynn, Piper Shoquist
Event 3 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (1:16.91)
2) El Campo Red Wave Swim (1:20.47) - Breckyn Drapela, Annie Aertker, Harper Hubenak, Sadie Hensley
4) Wharton Swim (1:34.72) - Blair Kirby, Sawyer Watts, Henley Matula, Landry Watts
Event 7 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (33.39)
3) El Campo Red Wave (36.47) Sadie Hensley
8) Wharton Swim (41.16) Landry Watts
Event 11 Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim Team (26.48)
4) El Campo Red Wave (30.13) Paige Bard
Event 12 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (21.31) Cooper Hensley
2) El Campo Red Wave (21.88) Rhett Pfardrescher
6) Wharton Swim (26.54) Easton Williams
7) El Campo Red Wave (26.59) Caleb Porter
Event 13 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (17.94)
2) El Campo Red Wave (19.09) Breckyn Drapela
8) El Campo Red Wave (21.71) Harper Hubenak
Event 17 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (21.88)
7) Wharton Swim (28.36) Sawyer Watts
Event 20 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (18.01)
2) Wharton Swim (24.49) Easton Williams
3) El Campo Red Wave (26.15) William Aertker
Event 21 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (17.97) Annie Aertker
2) Wharton Swim (18.48) Henley Matula
Event 22 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (16.22)
7) El Campo Red Wave (26.32) Parker Eide
Event 25 Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (20.45)
2) El Campo Red Wave (24.02) Madelyn Wynn
5) El Campo Red Wave (26.01) Piper Shoquist4
Event 26 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (18.08) Rhett Pfardrescher
3) El Campo Red Wave (19.02) Cooper Hensley
4) Wharton Swim (21.13) Easton Williams
6) El Campo Red Wave (22.16) Wade Cerny
9) El Campo Red Wave (24.69) Joshua Smith
Event 27 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (15.40)
2) El Campo Red Wave (16.23) Annie Aertker
3) El Campo Red Wave (16.35) Sadie Hensley
4) Wharton Swim (16.75) Henley Matula
Event 28 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (14.27)
7) Wharton Swim (18.34) Colton Rodriguez
10) Wharton Swim (18.58) Alonzo Aguilera
Event 35 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (1:35.69)
2) El Campo Red Wave (1:47.12) Madelyn Wynn, Carolina Wynn, Paige Bard, Piper Shoquist
Event 36 Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (1:21.51)
2) El Campo Red Wave (1:23.30) Cooper Hensley, William Aertker, Wade Cerny, Rhett Pfardrescher
Event 37 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (1:08.26) Breckyn Drapela, Harper Hubenak, Sadie Hensley, Annie Aertker
5) Wharton Swim (1:18.23) Landry Watts, Sawyer Watts, Blair Kirby, Henley Matula
Event 48 Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (53.62)
9) El Campo Red Wave (1:10.51) Konnor Beal
Event 49 Girls 15-17 100 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (57.04) Juliann Little
Event 51 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (35.74)
6) El Campo Red Wave (42.99) Sophie Porter
7) El Campo Red Wave (44.14) Kate Pfardrescher
Event 52 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (36.78)
6) Wharton Swim (46.73) Xyrus Zarate
10) Wharton Swim (50.95) Jayden Garza
Event 53 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Unattached Athlete (28.51)
5) El Campo Red Wave (39.88) Kinsley Koudela
10) El Campo Red Wave (43.71) Abigail Porter
Event 54 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (30.31)
2) El Campo Red Wave (31.18) Gus Respondek
7) El Campo Red Wave (36.63) Konnor Beal
Event 56 Boys 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (24.75) Zane Garner
5) El Campo Red Wave (31.66) Kaden Beal
Event 58 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (42.46)
7) Wharton Swim (1:11.36) Grayson Gutierrez
Event 59 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (38.60)
4) El Campo Red Wave (45.51) Kinsley Koudela
Event 63 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (33.09)
2) El Campo Red Wave (34.41) Faith Cerny
Event 64 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (33.70)
5) Wharton Swim (1:06.97) Alexander Sandoval
Event 66 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (26.96)
2) El Campo Red Wave (27.69) Gus Respondek
Event 67 Girls 15-17 50 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (28.26) Juliann Little
Event 68 Boys 15-17 50 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (23.66) Zane Garner
Event 69 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (29.58)
2) El Campo Red Wave (32.01) Faith Cerny
Event 70 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (31.02)
8) Wharton Swim (35.50) Xyrus Zarate
Event 71 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - West of the Brazos Swim (27.52)
7) El Campo Red Wave (34.65) Abigail Porter
8) El Campo Red Wave (35.36) Kinsley Koudela
Event 72 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (24.90)
2) El Campo Red Wave (26.16) Gus Respondek
8) El Campo Red Wave (31.33) Konnor Beal
Event 73 Girls 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (26.36) Juliann Little
Event 74 Boys 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (22.15) Zane Garner
10) El Campo (26.50) Kaden Beal
Event 80 Boys 15-17 100 Yard IM
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (57.74)
8) El Campo Red Wave (1:12.09) Kaden Beal
