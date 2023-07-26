2023 Summer Swim

Pictured above is the Red Wave swim team, front row seated (l-r) Breckyn Drapela, Raelyn Maldonado, Sadie Hensley, Piper Shoquist, Paige Bard, Kinley Bubela, Addelyn Leopold, Kate Pfardrescher, Harper Hubenak, Cato Saucedo, Allan Gates, Cooper Hensley, Rhett Pfardrescher, Cam Reck and Parker Eide. Middle row (l-r) Ian Saucedo, Julia Farquhar, Abigail Porter, Sophie Porter, Molly Freeman, Olivia Wenglar, Abby Wallis, Whitley Mican, Konner Beal, Jaxson Ocanias, Wade Cerny and Caleb Porter. Back row (l-r) Gage Garner, Dean Spring, Julian Aguirre, Riley Wallis, Zane Garner, Kaden Beal, Gus Respondek and Dylan Cook.

The El Campo Red Wave will be sending their annual large contingent of swimmers to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) state meet in Brownsville, starting tomorrow at the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center.

El Campo had a strong showing, with the boys and girls swimmers as a team taking home third place in regionals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.