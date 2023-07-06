The El Campo Ladybird softball season might have ended a little sooner than planned, but in district they were a top team finishing the year with several honors from the district, including two of the highest honors.
El Campo senior shortstop Kate Bubela earned the District 25 Offensive MVP, she was joined by junior centerfield Keona Wells, who picked up the District 25 Defensive MVP.
Bubela’s MVP was her third, with the COVID-shortened season likely the only reason she wasn’t a four-time MVP.
“Kate is a tremendous athlete with a great work ethic,” Savell said. “She works hard to do the little things right and it shows on the field. I was glad she was on our side. On defense, she made the routine plays and turned hits into outs.”
Bubela’s senior season was marked with a batting average of over .500 to go with 32 extra-base hits including 14 home runs, tying her for ninth in the state. The four-year starter slugged 51 home runs, a likely Ladybird record. The COVID-shortened season robbed her of 10 district games, including playoffs. Her softball ball career will continue next season at the University of North Carolina.
Wells made a number of clutch plays in the outfield for El Campo this past season, which earned notice from coaches.
“Keona was the stereotypical center fielder. She took away balls that would have been hits had she not been out there, and she did a great job of throwing accurately to the correct base,” Savell said. “Like Kate, she not only made the routine plays, but she got outs on balls that were hits.”
Wells had a 100 fielding percentage on 46 total chances, even turning three double playoffs, from the outfield. She led the team with 29 stolen bases and scored 51 runs, second only to Bubela who had 56. Wells’ .462 batting average, also second to Bubela.
El Campo had four earn first-team honors, one who’ll return next season.
In a senior heavy-team, only three underclassmen started for the Ladybirds. Bubela’s younger sister Carlee, a sophomore was the Ladybirds ace and when she wasn’t pitching, played, first base, earning a first-team all-district.
“Success takes a team, but having an anchor in the circle, as well as a great leader, it gives us a chance to compete immediately even after losing the players that graduated,” Savell said.
In 28 appearances, she had a 13-6 record to go with a 2.53 ERA, pitching 127.1 innings.
Mainstays on the Ladybirds roster, seniors Ashley Fisher (catcher), Anna Rod (second basemen) and Morgan Russell (outfielder) received first-team honors.
Fisher was third on the team with 36 RBIs, she was also a slick-fielding catcher with only five errors in nearly 200 total chances.
“Ashley was a clutch hitter and worked hard to be successful at her position. She was also a quiet leader,” Savell said.
Rod was on base a lot this past season, nearly 50 percent of the time, she was also tied for second on the team with five home runs and scored the third most runs.
“Anna was a great competitor who hated losing and worked hard to be in the best position to make a play,” Savell said. “She battled during at-bats and made this team better as a player and a leader.”
Russell had the second-most doubles with 12 and scored 34 runs tied for the fourth on the Ladybirds. Savell was impressed with her flexibility defensively.
“Morgan was an intense player with a great mindset who could play multiple positions well,” Savell said. She was the glue that kept this team focused and moving forward, and she played at the same tempo regardless of the situation.”
Ladybird senior pitcher Bridget Dorotik earned second-team honors. She threw 88.2 innings with a 2.37 ERA.
Rounding out the Ladybirds’ honors were seniors Faith Thigpen (third basemen) and Kendra Miller (first basemen) who received honorable mentions.
Thigpen will continue her athletic career at the University of Texas Permian Basin this upcoming season.
The Ladybirds finished second in district with a 9-3 record. El Campo made it to the third round of the playoffs falling to Boerne in a competitive two-game sweep. Boerne went on to make it to the regional finals before falling to Calallen, who won the state championship. The Ladybirds were coached by Bill Savell, in his first season leading the team they went 29-10-1. He will return this upcoming season.
District MVP: Makala Smith (sophomore) Needville
Offensive MVP: Kate Bubela (senior) El Campo
Defensive MVP: Keona Wells (junior) El Campo
Newcomer of the Year: Josey Cantu (freshman) Needville
Coach of the Year: Amber Schmidt (district champion) Needville
