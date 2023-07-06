Kate Bubela

El Campo senior Kate Bubela makes a throw to first base during a playoff game this past season. Bubela was named the district's offensive MVP.

The El Campo Ladybird softball season might have ended a little sooner than planned, but in district they were a top team finishing the year with several honors from the district, including two of the highest honors.

El Campo senior shortstop Kate Bubela earned the District 25 Offensive MVP, she was joined by junior centerfield Keona Wells, who picked up the District 25 Defensive MVP.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.