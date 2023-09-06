A 3-0 start to the season is what the Louise Hornets are searching for when the Brazos Cougars come to town this Friday night.
Perfection won’t be easy with the Hornets facing their third straight opponent from a larger school.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
A 3-0 start to the season is what the Louise Hornets are searching for when the Brazos Cougars come to town this Friday night.
Perfection won’t be easy with the Hornets facing their third straight opponent from a larger school.
ENROLLMENT
Brazos: 267
Louise: 140
The Cougars had a 9-4 record and went three rounds deep in the 3A DII division last season. They likely could be the toughest team the Hornets play this season. Louise lost to the Cougars 58-10 last season, but both teams will be a little bit different this time around.
The Cougars graduated several starters on offense and defense, while the Hornets are playing better under first year Louise head football coach Manny Freeland.
Brazos has already played a team from the Hornets’ district, in Yorktown to open the season and beat them 43-6. The Brazos offense is potent, last year averaging 34.5 points.
Sophomore Jarvse Dickerson, a dual-threat quarterback, is leading the Brazos offense in 2023. Dickerson has been a pain to defenses, with his legs and arms accounting for eight of his team’s nine touchdowns.
Dickerson, when running, doesn’t just scramble, Brazos uses him on design runs as well. As a passer, he has the arm to make long deep passes, and he hangs in the pocket and takes hits to make passes. Dickerson made a 15-yard pass last week, completing a throw to a receiver in the middle of the field while falling backward. On the season, Dickerson has one interception.
While Bloomington was a tougher game for the Hornets in week two, they showcased their ability to create turnovers, with junior linebacker Lake Wadsworth and senior defensive back Jaden Brown coming up with interceptions. Overall, the Hornets are averaging two turnovers per game. Wadsworth is leading the Hornets in tackles with 17. Fellow linebackers, seniors Ben Blanco and Trey Drozd, have at least 10 tackles.
The Brazos’ defense will be on the hunt for turnovers. The Cougars have given their offense the ball back six times, with five interceptions and a forced fumble.
The Hornets have big play ability with senior Tayveon Kimble, so far this season, he’s averaging close to 20 yards a touch, either catching passes or running the football. Louise has a bevy of players picking up rushing yards with Kimble, Drozd, Blanco and sophomore Conner Gonzalez all with at least 60 yards on the ground.
The Hornets have scored 26 and 27 points in their first two games this season, up from their 15-point game average from a year ago. The Cougars allowed just under 25 points per game last season.
The match up this Friday night will be Louise’s first at Hornet Stadium this season. Following this game, the Hornets will only have three other home games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.