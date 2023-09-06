Blue & Gold

Louise junior Caleb Taylor heads out of bounds after a big gain with senior Kyle Anderson blocking a defender down field against Danbury on the road to start the season. The Hornets will be home for the first time in the 2023 regular season this Friday night.

A 3-0 start to the season is what the Louise Hornets are searching for when the Brazos Cougars come to town this Friday night.

Perfection won’t be easy with the Hornets facing their third straight opponent from a larger school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.