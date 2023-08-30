RiHA!!!

El Campo junior Riley Riha celebrates his sack to put an end to a Gobbler drive early in the first quarter Friday on the road.

Week one didn’t go exactly according to plan for the El Campo Ricebirds, but they’ll get another chance to grab win number one when they play the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers on Friday night at home.

While El Campo played hard, but five turnovers and penalties gave the Cuero Gobblers short fields, which they converted into touchdowns making a close game a rout.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.