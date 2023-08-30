Week one didn’t go exactly according to plan for the El Campo Ricebirds, but they’ll get another chance to grab win number one when they play the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers on Friday night at home.
While El Campo played hard, but five turnovers and penalties gave the Cuero Gobblers short fields, which they converted into touchdowns making a close game a rout.
“It’s never as bad as you think and it’s never as good as you think,” El Campo head football coach Travis Reeve said.
El Campo won’t get a break with the Buccaneers in town. Corpus Christi Miller is coming off a 71-7 blowout win over Rockport-Fulton.
Corpus Christi Miller: 1,428
The Buccaneers, a 5A DI school, defeated the Ricebirds 49-29 last season, but in that game, El Campo started to break out. The Buccaneers went on to finish the year 10-2 and make it to the second round of the playoffs.
Corpus Christi Miller’s offense is all gas, all the time. Despite losing Lonnie Adkism, one of the best wide receivers in the state to graduation, it doesn’t seem like the Buccaneers have slowed down.
The Buccaneers threw the ball for 206 yards and six touchdowns against Rockport-Fulton last week. Overall, they picked up more than 500 yards of total offense.
“They’re very balanced. They run the ball quite a bit, but they are also a big-play offense in the pass game. We’ve got to do a good job at not only stopping the run, but we’ve got to contain the big play,” Reeve said.
When the Ricebird’s defense was fresh against the Gobblers they flew around and made stops, but with the extra possessions, Cuero hit El Campo for big plays later in the game. Ricebird junior linebacker Riley Riha made a number of stops against the Gobblers, leading the team with seven tackles and one sack.
El Campo, historically known for running the football, was held to fewer than 100 yards as a team.
“You don’t give yourself a chance to run the football when you don’t execute your assignments as a whole in a way that we’re capable of and that’s all 11 guys out there,” Reeve said. “Too many times we didn’t get the right people blocking the right people. We’re going back to work and moving forward I think we’ll get a lot better.”
While the Ricebirds aim to be balanced on offense, passing was the main way El Campo moved the ball against the Gobblers.
Behind sophomore Ridge Spenrath, the Ricebirds threw the ball for more than 200 yards. El Campo senior La’Darian Lewis led the team 87 yards and the Ricebirds lone touchdown.
Corpus Christi Miller’s defense allowed on average 19.9 points a game last season. On defense, the Buccaneers run a 4-2-5 and have 10 returners from last season.
“They’re very confident in what they are doing. We’ve got to do a good job at winning the war up front, establishing our own run game and taking what they give us in the passing game,” Reeve said.
El Campo’s offense and defense might have a boost soon. Ricebird senior quarterback/defensive back Oliver Miles returned to practice on Monday but is considered week-to-week according to Reeve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.