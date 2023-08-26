Go Needville Go

Needville’s DJ Jablonski, left, and Dalyn Martin right, celebrate a win at the Little League World Series.

The Needville Little League Majors team is a win away from representing the United States in the Little League World Series.

The Needville team has dominated the competition, currently undefeated in World Series play, and today they’ll meet El Segundo for a final time to win the U.S. championship today at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will face the winner of the Asia-Pacific Region or the Caribbean Region on the opposite side of the bracket.

