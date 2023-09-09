Hard Hit

El Campo senior Bryan Cisneros (25) and sophomore Will Rod (30) combine on a tackle at home last week against Miller.

The El Campo Ricebirds hung on for their first win of the season, defeating the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles on the road 35-28, snapping a 0-2 start to the year.

Leaning a little more on the run game, the Ricebirds pounded the ball and broke off big runs behind the offensive line.

