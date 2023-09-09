The El Campo Ricebirds hung on for their first win of the season, defeating the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles on the road 35-28, snapping a 0-2 start to the year.
Leaning a little more on the run game, the Ricebirds pounded the ball and broke off big runs behind the offensive line.
“I thought our offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and opened up some holes for our backs and quarterbacks,” El Campo head football coach Travis Reeve said. “I thought our backs ran hard and it was a combination of all 11 guys doing their jobs and it gave us an opportunity to make big plays.”
For the game, El Campo got back senior quarterback Oliver Miles and senior Stephen Norman. The pair along with junior Ja’Kwuan Hudlin took it to the Eagles’ defense. Making up the offensive line for the Ricebirds were senior center Cole Dewey, senior guard Teagan Gallegos and senior tight end Mason Bystrek, junior guard O’Brayveon Ball and junior tackle James Dorotik and sophomore tackle Angel Renya.
Leading by two scores late in the game, the Ricebirds were marching down the field, looking to put the game out of reach, but turned the ball over in the red zone. The Eagles answered with a score to pull within a touch. The Eagles defense came up strong with time running out, forcing a three-and-out to make El Campo punt. However, El Campo’s defense came up with a fumble in the end zone to seal the win.
“We stayed together and battled tough (adversity) and we just kept coming back. I think that’s a tremendous sign of a team heading in the right direction,” Reeve said.
El Campo will go on the road and week four for the Annunal River Battle. The Wharton Tigers lost to Houston Yates last night 46-23. Wharton is 1-2 on the season.
