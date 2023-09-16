Touchdown Man

El Campo junior running back Ja’Kwuan Hudlin runs through the Wharton defense for a touchdown following a couple of blocks early in the first half against Wharton on the road Friday night. Also pictured is fellow junior O’Brayveon Ball (60).

The afternoon storms had already moved through the area, but Stephen Norman and Oliver Miles were two forces of nature of their own on the ground Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium as El Campo rolled to a 48-18 win over archrival Wharton in the 113th River Battle between the Tigers and Ricebirds.

The pair combined for four rushing touchdowns and another through the air for El Campo, which won its fifth-straight in the series.

