We Are The Champions

El Campo’s 11U All-Star team defeated Sweeny Monday night on the road in East Bernard to earn the district championship. Pictured above: (l-r) David Velasquez Jr., Michael Rodriquez, Mayson Salgado, Ethan Manzano, Colt Hawes, Harrison Porter, Will Orsak, Rhett Dertien, Chance Townsend, Pierson Prasek, Wyatt Prasek and Andrew Sulak. Coaches row (l-r) Lucas Munoz, Mike Porter and Troy Prasek.

It only took three games for the El Campo 11U baseball All-Star team to be crowned champions, beating Sweeny 9-8 Monday night in East Bernard to finish their sweep through District 18.

El Campo’s offense was strong in their three games scoring 33 runs, beating East Bernard and Sweeny twice, in the small tournament field.

