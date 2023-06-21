It only took three games for the El Campo 11U baseball All-Star team to be crowned champions, beating Sweeny 9-8 Monday night in East Bernard to finish their sweep through District 18.
El Campo’s offense was strong in their three games scoring 33 runs, beating East Bernard and Sweeny twice, in the small tournament field.
The 11U squad in the finale showed resilience, stopping three Sweeny rallies to hold them off for the win. A loss would have set up a final game on Tuesday night to decide the championship.
“I am extremely proud of our 11U team’s resolve in the face of adversity, They lifted each other up after mistakes, didn’t let one mistake turn into several and took Sweeny’s best shots and didn’t give up. This team has stellar character to execute plays in the most stressful situations,” El Campo 11U head baseball coach Mike Porter said. “They were also very gracious to East Bernard, who held the tournament and did an amazing job with the field. (We) also lifted up Sweeny for a great showing and season with applause after the game.”
After grabbing seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings, Sweeny had pulled within one run with an inning left to play. With El Campo leading 9-8, Sweeny lead off the bottom of the sixth with the single but was instantly erased on a caught stealing. El Campo grabbed a strikeout moving them an out away from a win, but Sweeny again kept hope alive with a batter reaching on a walk and would move to second on a stolen base. The 11U squad got a grounder to shortstop to end the threat and seal their championship.
The all-star champs will move on to the sectional tournament in Lockhart on July 2.
El Campo 12U softball all-stars are a win away from a district championship. The 12U team has beaten Tidehaven and Brazos. They played Palacios Tuesday, after the press deadline. If they lost, a final game with Palacios will decide the title today in El Campo. The 12U team’s offense has been big in their first two games scoring 20 runs.
The 10U baseball all-stars need one more win to lock down the area championship. The 10U team played West Columbia Tuesday, after the press deadline. If they lost, a final game with West Columbia will decide the title today in El Campo. Like the softball team, the baseball’s team’s bats have been hot, outscoring West Columbia and Palacios 22-4. El Campo will meet the winner of the Wharton bracket, in Wharton next Monday in a best-of-three series to determine the district champion.
El Campos 10U softball team went 0-2 with losses to Boling and Tideheaven. The 10U all-stars didn’t go down without a fight, falling in a 21-11 offensive shootout to Tidehaven.
The majors baseball team went 1-2 in district play, beating Bay City, but falling to Palacios and Van Vleck. The 12U team started district hot with an exciting 14-13 win over Bay City.
