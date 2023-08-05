If you were in a comma for six months, when you woke Tuesday night and looked at the Houston Astros pitching staff, it would have looked like nothing had skipped a beat.
However, that’s not the case. Following the World Series, the Astros let Justin Verlander go to the New York Mets because they didn’t want to pay him what he was looking for. Now months later, the Astros had brought him back to town, only this time, it cost them two of their top prospects. The Mets signed Verlander for a two-year deal worth $90 million, but according to reports, in return for the two prospects, the Astros are getting $38 million to help pay the contract.
While it hurts to lose two top prospects, they were years away from the majors and the Astros are getting a future Hall of Fame pitcher that they wanted to keep around, but just didn’t want to shell out that much money.
As mentioned in my last column, the Astros make outfielders, and right now they’re pretty stacked at the position which allowed them to go out and make a game-changing trade.
Going to the Mets are outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, ranked the first and fifth-best prospects in the Astros farm system, respectively. Gilbert is a 22-year-old who had made it to AA while Clifford was playing High-A baseball as a 20-year-old.
Verlander’s ERA is slightly up this season, but he has been playing with the Mets, who have the 27th-best defense in the league compared to the Astros, who are the seventh. Verlander adds depth to the Astros rotation which has seen some struggles over the last couple of weeks.
With Verlander, the Astros suddenly look like they have a pretty dominant rotation.
1) Framber Valdez - coming off a no-hitter.
2) Justin Verlander - had an ERA under two last season.
3) Cristian Javier - had a couple of rough starts going into the all-star break, but has been rounding back into form over the last few games.
4) J.P. France - should be in the mix for Rookie of the Year honors.
5) Hunter Brown - has the same stuff as Verlander, just hasn’t put it altogether yet.
6) Jose Urquidy - still working his way back from an injury, could help the Astros down the stretch.
