El Campo’s 12U softball All-Stars made quick work of their opponents, sweeping District 18, and picking up the championship with a 10-0 win over Palacios Tuesday night in El Campo.
Against Palacios, El Campo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after the first two innings and coasted through the next two to pick up the run-rule victory.
Kinsley Koudela and Blair Poenitzsch led the team with four of the girls’ 10 hits.
Emma Labay hit in the bottom of the second inning broke the game wide open and put El Campo in full control. Leading 5-0, with two outs and two runners in scoring position Labay hit a single to center, to plate both runners, which gave three RBIs which led the team against Palacios. Koudela followed with another single to make it an eight-score lead.
“Our base running and our hits (we’re working against Palacios) and just our attitude in general (was positive) towards the game,” centerfielder Maggie Motal said.
Madi Kelly got the win against Palacios allowing two hits in four innings while striking out nine batters.
As 12U All-Stars a season ago, they made it to the championship game but lost to Van Vleck. While they didn’t avenge their loss to Van Vleck, they took their retribution on everyone else, outscoring Tidehaven, Brazos and Palacios 30-3.
“We had better mojo this year and we came with a better attitude. We were in it to win it this year,” Motal said. “This is very exciting because the past two years we haven’t advanced and we made it to the district championship both years.”
It’s unknown when the last time the 12U had advanced out of district play while part of the Little League. As part of the America Softball Association in 2015, the 12U finished second in the state.
The 12U All-Stars will continue their season, in sectionals, which will be held in Ingleside on July 2.
They haven’t made it out of district play, yet, but the El Campo 10U all-star baseball team came from behind to defeat West Columbia 9-7 Tuesday night to win the area championship at home.
El Campo jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the third. However, that was instantly answered in the following half inning with West Columbia scoring seven runs to pull in front. The inning featured a long umpire discussion with an overturned call at the plate, allowing a run to score for West Columbia, which tied the game. West Columbia would get another score before the inning finally ended.
El Campo was able to regroup and tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. They added in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal their win.
El Campo will play Sweeny on Monday in Wharton in a best-of-three series to decide the district champion.
Sweeny won the area championship in Wharton.
