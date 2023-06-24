The Next Big Thing

Following the 12U’s win over Palacios, the El Campo squad celebrates and holds up the District 18 flag. Bottom row (l-r) Emma Labay, Kinsley Koudela, Kirby Cortez and Maddie Acuna. Top row (l-r) Manager Brian Koudela, Alanah Verduzco, Faith Cerny, Sophia Rodriguez, coach Laura Motal, Madi Kelly, Maggie Motal, Blair Poenitzsch, coach Alfredo Rojas, Ava Rojas and Paisley Hlavaty. The All-Stars will get a week off and will be back in action in July competing at sectionals in Ingleside. If they advance, they’ll come back home to play in the Texas East State Softball Tournament starting July 14

El Campo’s 12U softball All-Stars made quick work of their opponents, sweeping District 18, and picking up the championship with a 10-0 win over Palacios Tuesday night in El Campo.

Against Palacios, El Campo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after the first two innings and coasted through the next two to pick up the run-rule victory.

