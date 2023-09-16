Wharton County now has 10 running backs with at least 100 yards rushing through week three.
El Campo and Boling both lead the county with three 100-yard running backs, but East Bernard’s Alex Henriquez leaped frog everyone last week and is now leading the area with close to 300 rushing yards. Fellow Brahma, Maddox Crist looks like he has a chance to go coast-to-coast leading the county in receiving yards. Crist has more than 300 yards receiving and is leading all other receivers by almost 200 yards.
El Campo - Ridge Spenrath - 388 yards, 27-48, 2 TDs
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus - 345 yards, 20-45, 3 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzalez - 333 yards, 27-46, 4 TDs
Boling - Kaden Lunford - 135 yards, 6-11, 2 TDs
Wharton - Ja’keon Jackson - 60 yards, 6-14, 1 TD
Wharton - Nick Gutierrez - 60 yards, 6-13, 1 TD
El Campo - Oliver Miles - 16 yards, 3-4, 0 TD
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez - 277 yards, 28 carries, 4 TD
Boling - Nathan King - 252 yards, 31 carries, 3 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 178 yards, 9 carries, 3 TDs
El Campo - Ja’Kwuan Hudlin - 165 yards - 34 carries, 0 TD
Boling - Marcus Faniel - 156 yards, 22 carries, 0 TD
El Campo - Stephen Norman - 148 yards - 30 carries, 4 TDs
Louise - Ben Blanco - 140 yards, 26 carries, 2 TDs
El Campo - Oliver Miles - 134 yards - 19 carries, 1 TD
Wharton - Bradon Simms Jr - 112 yards, 19 carries, 1 TD
Boling - Jerrick Garcia - 112 yards, 21 carries, 2 TDs
Boling - Jayden Salinas - 85 yards, 10 carries, 2 TDs
Wharton - Jacorric Allen - 79 yards, 18 carries, 1 TD
East Bernard - Maddox Crist - 322 yards, 15 catches, 3 TDs
El Campo - La’Darian Lewis - 168 yards, 7 catches, 2 TDs
Louise - Caleb Taylor - 137 yards, 6 catches, 2 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 105 yards, 8 catches, 2 TDs
El Campo - Jake Samaripa - 86 yards, 4 catches, 0 TD
Boling - Nathan King - 83 yards, 3 catches, 1 TD
