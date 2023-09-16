Thanks Boss

East Bernard senior Jacinto Martinez (59) blocks a Hitchcock player to make a running land for junior Alex Henriquez (3) earlier this season.

Wharton County now has 10 running backs with at least 100 yards rushing through week three.

El Campo and Boling both lead the county with three 100-yard running backs, but East Bernard’s Alex Henriquez leaped frog everyone last week and is now leading the area with close to 300 rushing yards. Fellow Brahma, Maddox Crist looks like he has a chance to go coast-to-coast leading the county in receiving yards. Crist has more than 300 yards receiving and is leading all other receivers by almost 200 yards.

