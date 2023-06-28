On behalf of all of the athletes and coaches of El Campo Ricebird Athletics, we want to thank the people of El Campo for supporting our recent fundraising efforts! On June 10, our Ricebird Athletic Booster Club held its annual golf tournament to raise scholarship money for graduating seniors.
This has been a long-standing tradition in El Campo, and we thank everyone who played in the tournament. We also want to thank our many sponsors, and our booster club board and members who worked hard to organize and facilitate the tournament. The tournament was held at the El Campo Country Club Golf Course, and we thank Tim Supak and his staff for hosting and allowing us to hold the tournament at their facility.
