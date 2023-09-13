The Louise Hornets will be looking to rebound after a tough loss to Brazos when they meet the Sacred Heart Indians on the road Friday night.
The Indians escaped the Hornets in the tight game last year and they’ll be looking for some revenge this time around.
Sacred Heart plays in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division IV, the smallest classification for private schools. Sacred Heart went 6-6 and two rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
Louise scrimmaged Sacred Heart during the preseason and held them to no points, but they only scored one touchdown against their defense. The Hornets offensive attack in week three was muted with negative one-yard rushing. Chances are, Brazos, who plays in the 3A Division, could be one of the best defenses Louise sees this season. The Hornets did find success in passing the ball, with sophomore quarterback Conner Gonzalez throwing for 165 yards and junior wide receiver Caleb Taylor catching four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Sacred Heart this season is allowing fewer than 10 points per game. The Indians have forced six turnovers this year, with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Sacred Heart senior Nicholas Angerstein has intercepted two passes and forced a fumble.
On offense, Angerstein leads the team with 117 receiving yards. Fellow senior Brady Haas is leading the team with 277 rushing yards. The Indians have scored at least 38 points in every game this season.
Hornet junior Lake Wadsworth and senior Trey Drozd are leading the team with a combined 44 tackles. Louise has forced four turnovers, with two fumbles and two interceptions. Wadsworth and senior Jaden Brown both have picked off passes this season.
