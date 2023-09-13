Wrestler

Louise junior Lake Wadsowrth wrestles downs a Brazos runner last Friday night at home.

The Louise Hornets will be looking to rebound after a tough loss to Brazos when they meet the Sacred Heart Indians on the road Friday night.

The Indians escaped the Hornets in the tight game last year and they’ll be looking for some revenge this time around.

