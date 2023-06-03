I'll Be Back

El Campo incoming senior La’Darian Lewis puts out his hands to catch the football, out of frame, this past summer during the Ricebirds offseason program. Lewis will be one of a number of incoming seniors who’ll have to hit the ground running this offseason to learn new head coach Travis Reeve’s new offense and defense. The El Campo workout program opens on Monday at 7:30 a.m. and will run through Thursday for the next few weeks.

Championships are won in the postseason, but they’re built in the offseason through hard work and sweat-filled summer months. The first day of the 2023-2024 athletic year unofficially starts Monday with the opening of El Campo’s summer strength and conditioning program.

The offseason program will be slightly different from years past, namely, middle school students won’t have workouts until July.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.