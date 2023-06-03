Championships are won in the postseason, but they’re built in the offseason through hard work and sweat-filled summer months. The first day of the 2023-2024 athletic year unofficially starts Monday with the opening of El Campo’s summer strength and conditioning program.
The offseason program will be slightly different from years past, namely, middle school students won’t have workouts until July.
“We want our middle school kids to be involved in all of our sports camps in June that they want to be a part of. We don’t want to have anything that conflicts with those sports camps in where they have to choose one or another,” El Campo athletic director Travis Reeve said. “The other thing is, the middle school (sports) seasons don’t start until school starts, so they have a little more time to get prepared than the high school kids that have fall sports.”
Ladybird summer workouts will continue under Reeve’s tenure.
For the incoming freshman through incoming seniors, their workouts will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for both Ricebird and Ladybird athletes. The summer program will be Monday through Thursday for the next four weeks. El Campo will have a self-imposed dead period from July 3 through July 6, in order to give students a break.
They will return for the final two weeks, ending the workouts on July 20.
With this being the first year Reeve’s, he feels it is vital for students to come out and take part in the offseason program.
“If kids are not involved, when they come back they’ll be behind from a conditioning aspect, from strength and athleticism aspect and a knowledge aspect,” Reeve said. “We are very intentional about the things that we do. We don’t come out here and run a few laps for conditioning.”
Everything the athletes will be doing is on the cutting edge of what experts are doing to prepare for the start of the season, Reeve said.
Along with the workouts, students will also get sports-specific instruction. Reeve mentioned everyday athletes will get to work on sports, more than just football and volleyball.
For the athletes that play more than one sport, El Campo will make sure they’ll be able to get all the work they need to. Reeve shared they could even break their sports-specific instruction into 30-minute chucks if they need to.
Unlike years before, the summer workouts will cost $40 for high school students and $25 for middle school students when their program starts in July.
“The money is to help with the cost of putting on the (workouts) whether it’s equipment, whether it’s manpower. All of it goes to put on the camp during the summer and the training and the benefit of our athletes,” Reeve said. “You couldn’t go to a personal trainer for one day for 40 dollars, let alone six weeks and two hours a day.”
If a family can’t cover the cost of the camp, the school will work with the students so they can take advantage of the workouts, Reeve said.
The Ricebird baseball camp will be from June 12 to 15 for incoming fifth graders through incoming freshmen from 5 to 8 p.m. The Ladybird softball camp will be the same.
The Ladybird basketball came will be from June 20 to June 22, for incoming fourth graders to incoming eighth graders, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volleyball and football camps will be in July.
