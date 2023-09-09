Two former Wharton County football standouts saw action in week one.
El Campo Ricebird Rueben Owens II and Louise Hornet Roy Arrambide made debuts as true freshmen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Two former Wharton County football standouts saw action in week one.
El Campo Ricebird Rueben Owens II and Louise Hornet Roy Arrambide made debuts as true freshmen.
Arrambide for the Coe College Kohawks had three kickoffs for 174 yards, including a touchback, averaging 58.2 yards a kick. Coe College went on to defeat Cornell College 56-6. Coe College is a Division III school.
Owens picked up 26 rushing yards for the Texas A&M Aggies with a long of 17 yards. Owens had seven carries, tied for the most on the team. The Aggies had six players split 29 carries. Texas A&M went on to beat the University of New Mexico 52-10.
Along with the two football players, two volleyball players have been showing out since the start of the season.
Former East Bernard Brahmarette Kellen Dorotik has dominated the volleyball court this year for the Blinn College Buccaneers as a freshman. In 16 games, Dorotik leads the team with 171 kills, and third on the team with 28 blocks. The Buccaneers have a 16-1 record. Dorotik currently has the second most kills in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II.
Former Boling Lady Bulldog Tori Arrington, as a sophomore, in her first season with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders, and has played well. Arrington is second on the team with eight blocks and third with 40 kills. The Islanders are 4-2 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.