Two El Campo Ladybirds and an East Bernard standout earned softball all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.
El Campo’s now-graduated Kate Bubela and incoming senior Keona Wells earned second-team all-state honors. Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke rounded out Wharton County’s awards, also receiving second-team honors for her work in the circle this past season.
“Kate had a rare combination of speed, power, and instincts which made her a force in the box and on the bases,” El Campo coach Bill Savell said.
Only three players had more home runs than Bubela’s 14 in 4A this past season. In her final season with the Ladybirds, she had a .523 batting average to go with an outstanding 1.687 on-base plus slugging percentage. Bubela finished with 32 extra-base hits, 14 going over the fence for home runs. On defense, the shortstop turned 10 double plays.
Bubela is continuing her softball career in college and will play for North Carolina University this upcoming season.
Wells was a smooth fielder, patrolling centerfield and was error-free this past season. At the plate, the incoming senior was on base all the time, with a nearly .600 on-base percentage (.581). The speedy left-handed bat stole 29 bases and scored 51 runs. Only two players in 4A had more stolen bases than Wells.
“Keona is a tremendous defensive player who turns hits into outs, and offensively she can wreck the game with her speed. It will be comforting to have her anchoring our defense and hitting at the top of the order,” Savell said. “She is a great leader and hard worker. I’m glad she’s in our dugout.”
Only one pitcher in 3A had more strikeouts than East Bernard’s Warncke this past season. Overall, the senior threw seven no-hitters, including two perfect games. In 181.2 innings of work, she had a 1.04 ERA while striking out 365 batters and allowing only 28 walks. The flame-throwing right-hander crossed 1,000 strikeouts earlier this season for her career, finishing with 1,214 punchouts in her four years with East Bernard. If not for a COVID-shortened freshmen season, Warncke could have got close, if not surpassed 1,500 strikeouts.
“I’m very proud of my senior season,” Warncke said. “Even though the end came sooner than I hoped, I grew extremely close with the girls on my team and had one of the most fun seasons of my high school career.”
Warncke was also a big bat for the Brahmarettes with a .483 batting average to go 34 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs. She drove in 63 Brahmarettes while scoring 41 runs.
The right-handed pitcher will continue her softball career at Baylor University this upcoming season.
The East Bernard standout was ranked the 46th-best player in the nation in the 2023 high school class according to perfectgame.org. She was one of 14 players from Texas.
In the Ladybirds and the Wharton Lady Tigers district, only one other player earned all-state honors and will return in Needville pitcher, incoming junior Makala Smith. In Boling and East Bernard’s district, no other players earned all-state honors. Louise this past season faced the toughest competition, facing 17 all-state players split between Shiner, Ganado and Weimar, the 2A state champion.
