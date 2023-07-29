Wells At Center

Incoming senior Keona Wells earned all-state second team honors for her play on the softball field this past season.

Two El Campo Ladybirds and an East Bernard standout earned softball all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.

El Campo’s now-graduated Kate Bubela and incoming senior Keona Wells earned second-team all-state honors. Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke rounded out Wharton County’s awards, also receiving second-team honors for her work in the circle this past season.

