Stingers

Louise co-defensive coordinator Micah Swanson pulls the cone to signal the start of the pursuit drill Wednesday morning on the Hornets practice field. Pictured above (l-r) defensive linemen senior Jojo Suggs and junior Jestin Janik. Seconday (l-r) juniors Caleb Taylor, Jeric Melchor and Landon Trevino.

Following the end of a defensive pursuit drill Wednesday morning in the heat, first-year Louise head coach Manny Freeland asked for “11 dawgs” to run it one more time. Instead of a groan or anything else, around 18 players ran onto the field, excited to do the drill again.

Several Hornet returners were very vocal throughout practice, yelling encouragement to the younger players while they went through their reps following the varsity reps.

