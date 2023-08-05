Following the end of a defensive pursuit drill Wednesday morning in the heat, first-year Louise head coach Manny Freeland asked for “11 dawgs” to run it one more time. Instead of a groan or anything else, around 18 players ran onto the field, excited to do the drill again.
Several Hornet returners were very vocal throughout practice, yelling encouragement to the younger players while they went through their reps following the varsity reps.
Freeland told the players after the first part of practice he was happy with the effort he had seen from them, earning them a little bit of extra time in their break before finishing up their first day in pads.
“First two days have been phenomenal,” Freeland said. “Kids are buying in. My biggest worry was, what is the senior class going to do? Where they going to fully buy in or dip their toe in, but they’ve dove in (completely).”
Freeland is trying to install a new culture in Louise that will hopefully make them more competitive with the Burton’s and Fall City’s of 2A, if not this year, in the near future.
The Hornets ended practice with competitive sprint drills, pitting one teammate against another, doing a short sprint to touch the outstretched hand of co-defensive coordinator Micah Swanson, which was positioned in the middle of both players about five yards away. At the end of the drill, senior Tayveon Kimble called out sophomore Conner Gonzalez for the final race. Swanson had both seated on the ground with their backs turned and Kimble edged out Gonzalez by a fingertip.
“You are talented and if you don’t make the playoffs, I failed you,” Freeland told the team after practice had ended. “I really do believe we’re going to shock people.”
Freeland shared with his players that they are picked to finish second to last in the district, by Texasfootball.com. The projection now sits on a wall in his house, he said. The Hornets missed out on the playoffs last season and went 2-8 on the season and 1-5 in the district.
Louise will be in full pads and going full speed today, their first time with full contact since their last game against Snook in 2022.
Before the Hornets make it to the regular season they will have two scrimmages to help them gauge how far they’ve come through two weeks of practices. Both of Louise’s scrimmages will be at Hornet Stadium. Louise will host a tri-scrimmage against Woodsboro and Sacred Heart. Louise will close the preseason with a final scrimmage against Pettus.
