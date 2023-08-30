The Louise Hornets will look for their first winning streak since October 2021 when they meet up with the Bloomington Bobcats on the road Friday night.
Both teams will be coming into the match-up with a win on their record, with the two grabbing blowout wins in week one.
A season ago, one of Louise’s lone wins came over Bloomington and they hope that will continue again this year. The Hornets haven’t lost to the Bobcats since 2019.
Bloomington went 3-7 last season and missed the playoffs.
The Bobcat offense came out strong against Woodsboro. Louise scrimmaged Woodsboro in the preseason. Bloomington took advantage of bad tackling and ripped off several big runs and pass plays in week one to beat Woodsboro in a route 44-6 on the road, grabbing more than 500 yards of offense on 21 plays.
The Hornets defense stung teams in the preseason and they’ve carried it over into the regular season, holding Danbury, a larger 3A school to no points in week one. The Hornet defensive line is all seniors with Tayveon Kimble, Pete Galvan, Joseph Suggs and Ezequiel Medina manning the front four.
Louise’s head football coach Manny Freeland has been happy with the defense being able to recognize what the opponent is doing.
“We’re doing our best to prepare our kids. They see formations and they understand tendencies. We practice, drill and rehearse and they’ve done a really good job,” Freeland said.
Bloomington averaged 21.2 points per game last season.
The Bobcat offense is pass-happy with 23 attempts in week one, Louise’s secondary will need to be on the lookout for the different routes Bloomington runs to get receivers in space. Four separate Bobcats receivers caught passes in week one, racking up just over 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
“I think we’re both improved so it should be a good game,” Freeland said. “I think it’s going to come down to our secondary being patient and not bitting on (plays) and things like at and taking our time.”
