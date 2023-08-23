The El Campo Ricebirds aren’t going to ease themselves into the year, right out of the gate, they’re going to be facing one of the top teams in the state this Friday night on the road.
In week one to open the season, the Ricebirds will play the Cuero Gobblers on the road, and they hope to show them this isn’t the same team they saw last year when they defeated El Campo 43-14 at Ricebird Stadium.
The Gobblers went 13-2 last season and five rounds deep in the playoffs and they’re coming into this year ranked as the fourth-best team in 4A-DII. The Ricebirds scrimmaged Bellville last week, who’s ranked eighth in the same division.
“Cuero is a team that is well disciplined and very well coached. They don’t beat themselves, they’re a physical football team and they execute at a high level on both sides of the football and that’s why they’ve been very successful,” Ricebird head football coach Travis Reeve said.
El Campo’s pass defense will get tested right out of the gate against the Gobbler’s high-flying attack. Three of the four leading pass catchers graduated this past season along with their leading running back. However, the Gobblers 2,000 plus yard passer, Mason Notaro did return and is a senior this season.
Notaro was held in check through the air, compared to how he played against other teams the rest of the season. Instead, Notaro and the Gobbler rushing attack pounded out more than 400 yards on the ground the last time they played El Campo. Outside of Notaro, no Gobbler running back returns with more than 300 yards rushing.
El Campo’s defensive style has changed this season, which should make it harder for the Gobblers to pick up large chunks of yards. During the preseason El Campo’s pass defense has been tested, but the run defense have been solid tacklers in both scrimmages.
Cuero’s offense scored just under 50 points per game last season (49.3), they scored 60 plus points four times. Under a different coaching staff, the Ricebirds allowed 22 points per game.
One person the Ricebirds will never see again is Sean Burks, who graduated and is playing football for UT-Permian Basin. Burks was arguably the best linebacker in the state last season regardless of classification. Burks made 257 tackles last season, with what felt like 200 coming against El Campo alone. While Burks is gone, the Gobblers are returning another 200-plus tackler in senior Brandt Patek.
El Campo a season ago, with now-graduated Rueben Owens II, was mainly a rushing attack and they had nowhere to go against the Gobblers. The Ricebirds were held under 200 yards rushing twice last season, against the Gobblers and Kilgore to end the season.
El Campo has shown their strength rushing the ball in the preseason, but they’ve also displayed an ability to pass the ball, something they have not done much of this past decade. With a more balanced attack, it should make it tougher for the Gobblers on defense.
The Gobbler’s defense last year allowed 17.3 points per game, holding six teams to fewer than 10 points. El Campo averaged 36.4 points per game.
The last time the Ricebirds went to Cuero, Reeve was coaching against El Campo.
Reeve’s Gobblers beat El Campo, and they went on to finish the season 15-1, winning the state championship. While there is some added intrigue to the game, it’s nothing more than a business trip for Reeve.
“Honestly, my focus is getting our football team ready to play,” Reeve said. “Do we want to go over there and win? Yes. But it’s about our kids and our team getting ready to play our very best.”
With the Gobblers, Reeve went 76-32 in eight seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.