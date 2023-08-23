Layimg The Boom

El Campo’s defense gives a massive hit to a La Grange quarterback during their first scrimmage. Despite the hard hit, the La Grange quarterback stayed in the game. El Campo will start the season on the road with their first game coming against the Cuero Gobblers this Friday night on the road.

The El Campo Ricebirds aren’t going to ease themselves into the year, right out of the gate, they’re going to be facing one of the top teams in the state this Friday night on the road.

In week one to open the season, the Ricebirds will play the Cuero Gobblers on the road, and they hope to show them this isn’t the same team they saw last year when they defeated El Campo  43-14 at Ricebird Stadium.

