Sealy Looking For New Head Coach

A school from Austin County to the north, Sealy is deeply tied to El Campo and Wharton.

The Sealy Tigers will be looking for a new athletic director and head football coach following the resignation of Shane Mobley this past week.

Mobley had led the Tigers for the last six seasons.

