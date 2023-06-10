The Sealy Tigers will be looking for a new athletic director and head football coach following the resignation of Shane Mobley this past week.
Mobley had led the Tigers for the last six seasons.
A school from Austin County to the north, Sealy is deeply tied to El Campo and Wharton.
Sealy is in Wharton’s district in football and also non-football sports. El Campo was in Sealy’s football district early in Mobley’s tenure and they are in each other’s non-football districts.
El Campo was 2-1 against Mobley, while Wharton was winless in five tries against Sealy.
Mobley was one win shy of 50 wins while leading Sealy.
Sealy this past season made it to the second round of the playoffs and graduated their dual threat quarterback, who also led them in rushing along with their leading pass catcher. They are also losing two senior defenders who had 100 tackles each.
It’s unknown how long it will be until Sealy hires a new coach. When they do make the hire, it’s likely to cause changes throughout the program, with the new coach brining in new coaches to run his system, meaning along with Mobely, some of the other sports will have new head coaches this upcoming season.
Wharton will play Sealy in the second to last game of their 2023 season on Oct. 20th on the road. El Campo does not play Sealy in football this year.
