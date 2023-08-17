If the Louise Lady Hornets are going to be successful this upcoming season it’s going to be from a standout defensive effort game in and game out.
The Lady Hornets graduated middle blocker Addison Lewis, who was a powerful right arm, but she was also Louise’s tallest player at 6’. Now the tallest person on the Louise roster this season will be former Lady Hornet and current head coach Amber Miles.
“We’re short. Our tallest person is our setter (senior Madison Grant under 5’8”). Miles said. “We don’t have many blockers, so we’re going to have to play excellent defense.”
Louise has six returners and will be counting on frustrating teams by diving all over the court and making good passes to keep the ball alive. The Lady Hornets will also be young with only three seniors in Grant, Monica Montes and Natalie Sanchez.
Grant and junior Rhiley Drozd earned all-district honorable mentions last season.
Louise this year has started the year 3-2, with wins over Yorktown, Woodsboro and Faith Academy, all three made the playoffs last season.
“We’re a very young team, so it’s a building year, but they have impressed me with working together,” Miles said.
The Lady Hornets went four sets against Woodsboro, but Miles was happy with the way the team finished the game. After a tough loss in the third set, Louise dominated Woodsboro in the fourth to close out the win.
“We came out with lots of things we need to work on which is the main goal of a tournament. We learned our strong points and our weak points. We learned that we need to speed up our hitting approaches and our arm swings, our back row defense has been pretty good but we need to tweak our coverages,” Miles said.
Louise plays in one of the tougher volleyball districts in the state. District 27-2A consists of Weimar, Shiner, Schlenburg, Flatonia, Louise and Ganado. Three of the teams went at least two rounds deep in the playoffs last season with Schlenburg making it to the state.
Louise last season did not make the playoffs.
