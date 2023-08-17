2023 Lady Hornets

Pictured above are the 2023 Lady Hornets, bottom row (l-r) Monica Montes, Hannah Ochoa, Paige Lutringer and Natalie Sanchez. Top row (l-r) Rhiley Drozd, Madison Grant, Kamryn Thompson, Riley Meyen and Vanessa Olvera.

If the Louise Lady Hornets are going to be successful this upcoming season it’s going to be from a standout defensive effort game in and game out.

The Lady Hornets graduated middle blocker Addison Lewis, who was a powerful right arm, but she was also Louise’s tallest player at 6’. Now the tallest person on the Louise roster this season will be former Lady Hornet and current head coach Amber Miles.

