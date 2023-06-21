The El Campo trenchmen will be heading off to compete in the state linemen challenge Abilene this weekend.
The El Campo trenchmen will be heading off to compete in the state linemen challenge Abilene this weekend.
Before then, the members of the offensive and defensive line will be holding some fundraisers tomorrow to help them pay for the trip.
The linemen will host a carwash and a bake sale - however, most of the baking will be done likely by non-linemen. The fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Pitt Viper parking on North Mechanic.
All proceeds will go to help with travel and meals and if you know linemen, this is quite the cost, along with other expenses.
For those who can’t make it to the event, the Ricebirds are also accepting donations online, you can contact Summer Dorotik at sdorotik@gmail.com for more information.
El Campo clinched their spot at state finishing in second place at the Willis State Qualifier two weeks ago. In the event, the Ricebirds were the only 4A school and competed at 5A and 6A schools. El Campo is two seasons removed from winning the state linemen challenge. El Campo came in sixth place last season.
(0) comments
