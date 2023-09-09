No Where To Run

Louise senior two-way starter Kyle Anderson makes a catch on a screen pass, but is instantly swarmed by Brazos defenders Friday night at home. The Hornets dropped the game, but showed off some big pass plays throughout the game. The Hornets will play Scared Heart Hallettsville next Friday night on the road. The Hornets scrimmaged Scared Heart during the preseason.

For the second year in a row, the Brazos Cogaurs came away with a big win over the Louise Hornets.

Louise hung with Brazos as long as they could, but ultimately fell 44-12 at Hornet Stadium Friday night, dropping them to 2-1 on the season.

