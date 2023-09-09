For the second year in a row, the Brazos Cogaurs came away with a big win over the Louise Hornets.
For the second year in a row, the Brazos Cogaurs came away with a big win over the Louise Hornets.
Louise hung with Brazos as long as they could, but ultimately fell 44-12 at Hornet Stadium Friday night, dropping them to 2-1 on the season.
“I’m proud of the way our kids fought and that’s what matters most to me is that we didn’t quit,” Louise head football coach Manny Freeland said. “Last year, Brazos beat us 58-10 and they just completely demolished us. We made them earn every single play (this time around).”
Brazos came out and took an early lead, getting a quick strike touchdown on the third play of the game. However, they went for two and the Hornets defense held to make it 6-0.
Louise answered right back, with sophomore quarterback Conner Gonzalez connecting with junior wide receiver Caleb Taylor for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Taylor was wide down the sidelines and Gonzalez hit him in stride for the score. The Hornets tried to go for two themselves, but failed, but tied the game 6-6, however, it would be the closest they’d get the rest of the night.
“We told our kids all week, we’re going to have to win the battle outside and we won it early and we answered right back,” Freeland said.
Louise’s defense played well for most of the first half, forcing several third and longs, fourth and shorts. Backed up time and time again, Brazos was able to get a big play to keep the drive alive or score a touchdown. The Hornets had a chance to answer a second Brazos score, but fumbled inside their red zone. Brazos took the ball and slowly drove down the field and scored again to make it 18-6.
Gassed, Brazos caught the Hornets right before the end of the half with an on-side kick. With the ball back again, they would make it 25-6 before the end of the half.
Trailing 31-6, Louise got their final score on their third drive in the third quarter. Gonzalez again found Taylor and hit him on a fade route into the endzone.
Brazos was fast, big and had a plenty of depth. At one point during a turnover late in the game by Louise, nearly the entire Brazos defense went to the sidelines as the offense replaced them. Meanwhile, nearly everyone on the Louise offense, stayed on the field to play defense.
“That kid went three rounds deep last year and they brought a lot of kids back from that team. We shouldn’t hang our heads, that’s a playoff team from a division two divisions ahead of us,” Freeland said.
Louise next week will go back on the road and play the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians. Hallettsville is 2-0 and play today against Houston KIPP Sunnyside.
