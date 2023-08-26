New Coaches

“I am really excited about the coaching staff we have in place,” Travis Reeve said.

El Campo High School added eight new coaches for this upcoming season, including one former Ricebird.

Former Ricebird baseball standout Zach Lee has returned home and will be an assistant coach for the Ladybirds softball team this upcoming season. This is Lee’s first coaching job following a productive career playing baseball at the University of Houston-Victoria.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.