El Campo High School added eight new coaches for this upcoming season, including one former Ricebird.
Former Ricebird baseball standout Zach Lee has returned home and will be an assistant coach for the Ladybirds softball team this upcoming season. This is Lee’s first coaching job following a productive career playing baseball at the University of Houston-Victoria.
El Campo ISD athletic director Travis Reeve also added Ryan Martin, Clint Coles, Jacob Hooker, Jonathan Blackmen and Gary Powell to join the coaching staff.
Outside of their football duties, Martin will assist with powerlifting, Coles will be a boys track assistant, Blackman will assist in baseball and Powell will also assist with boys’ track.
Hooker was brought in to be the baseball head coach, taking over for Jacob Clay who took a job out of the district. Hooker was an assistant coach for Port Neches-Groves, a 5A school near Beaumont.
“I am really excited about the coaching staff we have in place,” Reeve said. “All of our coaches have a passion for making a positive impact in the lives of kids. They are committed to the success of all of our kids here in El Campo.”
Outside of Lee, Reeve brought in two new girls coaches to join the Ladybirds. Whiney Coles will be the girls head track coach, replacing Derrick Cash, who took a job out of the district, she will also assist in basketball. Coles was the head girls’ track coach at New Caney, a 6A school. Ainsley Reeve will be an assistant for both volleyball and softball this season.
Louise High School will have five new faces coaching Hornets and Lady Hornets this season.
William Sanchez, Steven Marshall, Clay Ford and Eziekel Kuehn have all be added to the football staff for this season. Marshall will assist with baseball and Ford and Kuehn will assist with basketball. Sanchez will be the girls head baseball coach. Sanchez was the Ganado boys basketball head coach last season.
Carsyn Allen is joining the Lady Hornet program and will assist with volleyball and be the head tennis coach this season.
“I’m very excited with what everyone is bringing to the table,” Louise athletic director Manny Freeland said. “Our athletic program is heading in the right direction.”
