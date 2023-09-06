Tayveon Kimble

Kimble had 142 yards rushing and 56 yards receiving, scoring three times for Louise.

With close to 200 yards of total offense, a Louise Hornet earns the Wharton County Player of the Week honor for week two.

Louise senior Tayveon Kimble made his impact felt offensively on the road against Bloomington, helping power the Hornets to a 2-0 start.

