With close to 200 yards of total offense, a Louise Hornet earns the Wharton County Player of the Week honor for week two.
Louise senior Tayveon Kimble made his impact felt offensively on the road against Bloomington, helping power the Hornets to a 2-0 start.
Kimble had 142 yards rushing and 56 yards receiving, scoring three times for Louise. Bloomington had little answer for the Louise standout, ripping off big plays, a 65-yard run, and a 42-yard catch as part of his night. On the defensive side, Kimble had two tackles and one for loss from his defensive end position.
Boling - Nathan King (senior) - 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Louise - Ben Blanco (senior) - 98 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries, six tackles on defense.
El Campo - Austin Babcock (junior), fumble recover, interception and field goal block.
