Despite being undefeated heading into the U.S. Championship, Needville’s 6-1 loss to El Segundo, Calif, ended the Wharton County neighbors dreams of winning the Little League World Series.
Needville beat El Segundo, earlier in the week sending them to the losers’ bracket. El Segundo made it through the bracket setting up a final showdown with Needville.
Unlike the rest of the tournament when there are two teams left, it turns into a single-elimination tournament.
El Segundo got on the scoreboard first with a solo home run and would get two more runs in the third inning. Needville picked up their lone score in the fifth.
While they lost, they took on Chinese Taipei for third in the world, but fell 10-0 to end their season.
The City of Needville is planning a celebration for the Little League, at Bluejay Stadium on Sept 9.
Needville went 4-0 at the Southwest Regional Tournament, beating Mississippi, Texas West (Midland Northern) and Louisiana twice. At the World Series, they beat the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and West and Northwest.
The Needville team included Jakolby White, Heath Filipp, Jagger McRae, Dalyn Martin, Easton Benge, Cade Hammonds, DJ Jablonski, Colten Georgi, Michael Raven, Jayson Arispe, Easton Ondruch, Corbin Riddle and they were coached by Andy McRae.
