Not much went right for the Louise Hornets on Friday night, suffering their first shutout of the season.
The Hornets couldn’t get anything going on offense, and the Sacred Heart Hallettsville Indians took advantage, picking up the 38-0 win, and dropping Louise to 2-2 on the season.
“The crazy part is nobody got hurt, we just went out there and we just laid a big ole fat goose egg,” Louise head football coach Manny Freeland said.
The Hornets knew everything that was coming at them from Sacred Heart, after scrimmaging them earlier this season, but they just weren’t able to come up with any stops, Freeland said.
“We were calling out their plays, we just weren’t tackling,” Freeland said. “We were right there, we just didn’t make the plays. We had interceptions go right through our hands, I just don’t even know how to describe it.”
With district right around the corner, Freeland hopes this game will help re-focus the team for the rest of the season.
“I told our kids, we need to show up (today) and watch the film and be critical. I’m going to watch it and be critical of myself and use it as a learning tool,” Freeland said.
