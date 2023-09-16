Not much went right for the Louise Hornets on Friday night, suffering their first shutout of the season.

The Hornets couldn’t get anything going on offense, and the Sacred Heart Hallettsville Indians took advantage, picking up the 38-0 win, and dropping Louise to 2-2 on the season.

