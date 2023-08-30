Boling senior Nathan King was an impact player in week one, helping the Bulldogs come up with a win over the Palacios Sharks at home.
King picked up 77 yards on the ground and one touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. The Boling senior came up with a big on defense, picking off a pass on the Shark’s first drive, to set the defensive tone for the rest of the game. King led the Bulldogs in rushing attempts with 12, averaging 6.42 yards a carry.
