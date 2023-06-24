El Campo varsity offensive and defensive linemen will be competing in the State Linemen Challenge today at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene as they look to win their second championship in three seasons.
El Campo a season ago at state came in sixth place in Division II. At state, the Ricebird linemen scored 38 points last season, with Dumas winning state with 78 points.
Of the linemen competing today, only incoming seniors Cole Dewey and Nicolas Debo and incoming junior Camdyn Phillips competed at state last season.
Heading into the state challenge, the big guys got a little extra practice, taking take part in the Victoria lineman non-qualifier on Monday. El Campo competed against Victoria, Edna and Calhoun athletes.
A couple of weeks earlier, the linemen went to the Willis state qualifier and placed second, competing against only 5A and 6A schools.
“I’m really proud of those guys they competed really well and they’ve been working hard and they’re excited to get to Abilene and we’re excited to go up there and watch them compete against guys from across the state,” first-year Ricebird head coach Travis Reeve said.
Despite graduating four starting linemen and a number of seniors El Campo outperformed larger schools who brought much bigger athletes. The Ricebirds used their quickness and strength to gain an edge.
“I think our linemen are tough kids. When we play hard and we execute the way we’re supposed to, we’re going to be just fine up front,” Reeve said. “Our kids have kind of shown already they’re willing to bow their necks and compete and that’s going to translate well for us during football season.”
El Campo showed their toughness while competing in a unique drill in Victoria, in which the linemen one-on-one, got on their hands and knees, locking their shoulders together, with the goal of driving the other backward through two cones five yards behind them. Picture two bulls fighting and you’d be pretty close, El Campo competed against Edna who brought what had to have been four guys weighing at or near 300 pounds, the Ricebirds lost the drill but only by one, falling 3-2.
Also in Victoria, gaining experience for the future were the Ricebird junior varsity and freshmen linemen, but they won’t be competing at state.
