Flying High

El Campo soccer players incoming junior Nick Montes (left) and incoming junior Lance Brooks (right) trying to get the ball in the back of the net against Mexia during their regional final run from this past season.

If you thought El Campo had a pretty good sports program this past season, you weren’t wrong.

Behind three historic postseason runs, El Campo ISD earned their first top-25 finish in the UIL Lone Star Cup standings for the 2022-2023 school year.

