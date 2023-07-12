If you thought El Campo had a pretty good sports program this past season, you weren’t wrong.
Behind three historic postseason runs, El Campo ISD earned their first top-25 finish in the UIL Lone Star Cup standings for the 2022-2023 school year.
“It’s a testament to the hard work from the coach and the (students) and the commitment that our community makes towards activities beyond reading, writing and (math). It’s band, FFA, one-act play and Ag,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “I think our district and our community and the school board have made a commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities beyond the classroom. I think it’s a testament to having that come to fruition and the success the kids have had.”
The Lone Star Cup has been around since 1998. Even in 2012, with the Ricebird football team making the state championship game, they didn’t crack the top-25.
El Campo for the 2022-2023 school year earned 51 points, tying them with Lumberton and Texarkana Pleasant Grove for 19th in the state. Canyon Randall won 4A with 137 points behind five state championships, however, only one in a major sport, volleyball.
The Ladybirds placed third in the state, the Ricebird soccer team made it to the regional finals, and the Ricebird basketball, for the first time, got to the third round of the playoffs.
The Ricebirds soccer team earned El Campo the most points this past season, picking up 10 of the school’s 51 points. Ricebird basketball chipped in another eight points and Ladybirds swimming and diving gave the school a surprise six more. Until this past season, in swimming and diving, El Campo competed against 5A schools in the postseason. Only four schools in the state earned points in girls swimming and diving. The Ricebird football team added another six points, while they only made it to the second round, they earned extra points for winning the district championship. The Ladybird softball team’s third-round appearance helped them pick up El Campo’s final six points.
While the Lone Star Cup recognizes academics and athletics, El Campo only earned points through sports this past season.
The Ricebird cheerleaders, El Campo’s team tennis, the Ricebird baseball team, Ladybird volleyball and soccer rounded out the school’s scoring, combining for 15 points. While El Campo had a state champion in track, the school earned no points in track.
Sports and events recognized by the Lone Star Cup are: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Military Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.
El Campo has been on the upswing since 2019 when they were 129th in the state. Every year since El Campo surged up the rankings with last season just missing a top-25 finish, scoring 41 points and placing 29th and the year before they had 31 points and were 60th.
A strong commitment from the El Campo coaching staff along with the athletes in the program during the summer has helped them continue taking steps forward.
“If you look out here it’s going to be 100 degrees today and it’s nine in the morning during the summer and you have a group of young ladies and men (working out to get better) and they’re up here doing something they love. If you build it they will come,” Callaghan said.
Wayne Condra was the athletic director in 2019 and 2020. Chad Worrell took over in 2021 and left during the 2023 season. Travis Reeve is now leading the El Campo program, taking over in March 2023.
No area team had more points than El Campo, Needville was 33rd and Bay City was 42nd.
In the county, East Bernard finished 33rd in 3A. Until this year, East Bernard had reeled off 11 straight top 25 finishes, dating back to 2012 when they were a 2A school. The highest finishes came in 2014 when they were second and in 2017 when they were third.
LOUISE
Louise ISD earned no points in the Lone Star Cup standings, they had no teams reach the postseason this past season. Louise last placed in the top-25 in 2010, when they were a 1A school, they scored 36 points and were 16th in the state.
