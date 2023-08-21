The high-flying El Campo Ricebirds from last week were more muted against the Bellville Brahmas Thursday night at Ricebird Stadium.
In the Ricebird’s final scrimmage of the preseason, they saw some good things and some areas needing work before the start of the season Friday.
Bellville provided El Campo a chance to gauge their toughness. And while it was tough early, the Ricebirds played better as the evening wore on.
The Brahmas were the only team to get into the endzone and only once. But with 15 seconds left in the scrimmage, the Ricebirds were in the red zone and driving. However, they ran out of time with the running clock style of the scrimmage. After a big pass completion, El Campo spiked the ball and had this been an actual game it would have stopped the clock.
“I thought our ones on offense and defense were a little hesitant early, but we got better as the scrimmage went along and that’s what you want to see,” El Campo head football coach Travis Reeve said. “We played a really good football team and they’re huge up front. I thought we started gaining confidence as we went and I think that’s going to help us moving forward.”
Learning what it takes to beat good teams is something Reeve hopes the team takes away from the scrimmage with Bellville.
While the Ricebirds failed to score in the scrimmage, inches kept them from showcasing a good passing attack for the second week in a row. The Ricebird run game had a tough time finding their footing against the much bigger Bellville defensive line, which includes two 6’3” plus defenders, one who’s got offers to 14 different colleges including Alabama and Georgia. With the running lanes clogged up, El Campo went to the air, but the passes were either dropped or just out of the reach of receivers.
The one big play from the El Campo offense came at the end of the scrimmage.
After a fumble recovery by the Ricebird defense, El Campo had four minutes left. A holding call backed up El Campo to make it first and 20. The Ricebirds grabbed two runs to inch the ball closer to the original line of scrimmage. Without timeouts or any stoppage of play, the clock continued to drain. On third and long, El Campo sophomore Ridge Spenrath found senior Jake Samarpia over the middle of the field for a long 30-yard connection, which would end up being their final play of the night.
“We’re going to go back and look at the film and we’ll see where we did some good things and we’ll see something we definitely need to get better at,” Reeve said.
