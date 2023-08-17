The El Campo Ricebirds came out passing against the La Grange Leopards on the road to open up their first scrimmage of the season last Friday night.
El Campo pounded the ball between the tackles like they normally do, with senior Stephen Norman and junior Camden Phillips both making some punishing runs during the scrimmage. However, the passing game stole the show with sophomore quarterback Ridge Spenrath throwing the ball over the field. Spenrath connected on a deep pass, wide receiver screens and slants as the Ricebirds moved the ball in a somewhat unfamiliar way if you’ve been watching El Campo teams over the last decade or even longer.
Ricebird senior returning quarterback/defensive back Oliver Miles sat out the game scrimmage with an injury, but is expected to be back soon, according to El Campo head football coach Travis Reeve.
La Grange’s running game could not get anything going against the Ricebird defensive front, but the secondary did give up plays, including two long passes, one going for a touchdown. The Ricebird defense showed resilience coming up with two four-and-outs on the goal line, one coming during the running clock portion of the scrimmage.
“We did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball, I think we scored four times over the course of the scrimmage. I thought we played really good against the run,” Reeve said. “As the scrimmage went along we got a little bit tired and we need to continue working on that, which led to some mental errors and, but overall I was very pleased and I was happy with the way the kids play.”
The scrimmage consisted of two periods with 25 straight plays of offense and defense for both varsity squads and closed with a running 12-minute clock of live action.
El Campo opened the offensive-only portion looking as strong as they could. Norman pounded the ball with three big runs, the final was a 25-yard run up the middle, trucking a defender en route to the end zone. El Campo senior La’Darian Lewis during the drive picked up two first downs with catches.
The Ricebird defense was also strong, against La Grange’s offensive period, El Campo forced three straight three-and-outs. They didn’t pick a first down until their final drive.
During the timed period, La Grange grabbed the lead first, most of their offense coming through the air, their touchdown was on a 20-yard fade into the endzone.
El Campo answered right back. Norman pounded a seven-yard run and Lewis broke free on a speed sweep for 40 yards. Norman finished off the drive with two long runs to make it 6-6.
La Grange threatened on their final drive, making it down into the red zone. La Grange got a receiver free on a 60-yard catch and run, but El Campo got the tackle on the five-yard line to keep them from scoring. La Grange ran three more plays in the final minute, but failed to get into the endzone.
While the scrimmage was over, the Ricebird’s day wasn’t over. As fans were leaving the stadium and staff was packing up the sidelines, the Ricebirds ran 40-yard gassers up and down the field, to help build conditioning.
“(In my program) we always try and to do some conditioning after our scrimmages to just and try and simulating the conditioning (you’ll need) in a normal full game,” Reeve said.
The Bellville Brahmas will be up next for El Campo as they close the scrimmage portion of their season this Friday night at Ricebird Stadium. Game times have changed, freshmen and junior varsity will scrimmage at 5 p.m. and varsity will go at 6:15 p.m.
In Lieu of selling tickets this week, the coaching staff is asking for people coming to the game to donate money. All proceeds from the donations will go to the Texas High School Coaching Association’s benevolence fund. The fund goes to athletes who suffered a permanent injury or hardship.
