Huddle Power

El Campo senior JaKwuan Hudlin hops over a fallen Ricebird lineman and through a La Grange tackle during their scrimmage Friday night on the road. El Campo will be back in action against Bellville this Thursday night at Ricebird Stadium.

The El Campo Ricebirds came out passing against the La Grange Leopards on the road to open up their first scrimmage of the season last Friday night.

El Campo pounded the ball between the tackles like they normally do, with senior Stephen Norman and junior Camden Phillips both making some punishing runs during the scrimmage. However, the passing game stole the show with sophomore quarterback Ridge Spenrath throwing the ball over the field. Spenrath connected on a deep pass, wide receiver screens and slants as the Ricebirds moved the ball in a somewhat unfamiliar way if you’ve been watching El Campo teams over the last decade or even longer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.