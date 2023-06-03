Before You Know It

Louise incoming eighth grader Andres “Pop” Gaona takes a swing at a ping pong ball during a baseball drill as part of the Louise summer workouts last year. Louise is offering two different workout times for atheltes this year. Also pictured is incoming senior Joseph Suggs.

Louise ISD athletes have been hard at work with the opening of their offseason strength and conditioning program starting on Tuesday.

The Hornets are offering two workouts a day, in order to catch all the athletes they can and get them ready for the upcoming season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.