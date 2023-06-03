Louise ISD athletes have been hard at work with the opening of their offseason strength and conditioning program starting on Tuesday.
The Hornets are offering two workouts a day, in order to catch all the athletes they can and get them ready for the upcoming season.
Louise will be working out Monday through Thursday every week, except for the week of the fourth of July and the week before the start of the school year.
The times for workouts will be 8 to 10 a.m. in the morning and 5 to 6 p.m. in the afternoon.
Louise athletic director Manny Freeland has been happy with what he’s seen so far, especially with the numbers from the junior high school.
With this being Freeland’s first year, his goal with the summer workouts is for students to keep improving.
“The biggest thing is the willingness to work, continue to show up every day, keep stacking good days on top of each other and that’s the biggest message,” Freeland said. “If you don’t show up in the summer, the offseason was basically for nothing. No excuses. Show up and work, do what you got to do, and then go and enjoy your summer.”
While Louise is doing sports specific-institution, Freeland wants to make sure athletes don’t miss the weight room.
“The biggest thing is we want everyone to at least come and get the weight workout in and that’s always the first part of (our program),” Freeland said.
Each day, Louise will work on different sports.
Monday and Wednesday will work on football and volleyball, Tuesday will be basketball and Thursday athletes will work on baseball and softball.
“It allows our other coaches to take control of their program and start working with their kids and start working on the fundamentals,” Freeland said.
Coming to summer workouts is a crucial part of helping Louise student athletes start building toward potential playoff runs this upcoming season.
“Everywhere I’ve ever been, if you put in the work in the summer you can see the outcome in the fall,” Freeland said. “Champions grind during the summer. You look at all the major programs, all their kids are up there in the summer and that’s where I want to be.”
