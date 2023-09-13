Bulldozers

El Campo seniors Teagan Gallegos (56) and Cole Dewey (54) plow defenders out of the way to spring junior Ja’Kwuan Hudlin free for a big gain at home. El Campo will play Wharton on the road this Friday.

The Wharton Tigers and the El Campo Ricebirds will meet each other for the 113th time in the annual River Battle this Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.

“Any time you’re part of a rivalry game, it’s special and especially one that’s been going on for over 100 years, it means a lot for both communities. It’s something both communities talk about for the other 364 days of the year. It’s a big game and it ought to be fun on Friday night,” El Campo head football coach Travis Reeve said, of his first River Battle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.