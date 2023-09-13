The Wharton Tigers and the El Campo Ricebirds will meet each other for the 113th time in the annual River Battle this Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
“Any time you’re part of a rivalry game, it’s special and especially one that’s been going on for over 100 years, it means a lot for both communities. It’s something both communities talk about for the other 364 days of the year. It’s a big game and it ought to be fun on Friday night,” El Campo head football coach Travis Reeve said, of his first River Battle.
Both teams come into Friday night games with a 1-2 record. Wharton started the year strong with a walk-off road win but has dropped the last two games. El Campo started the year slow but picked up a tough win on the road last Friday night. The game will be the final one before starting district play for both teams.
Wharton’s defense has played well as a whole this season. While they allowed 46 points to Jack Yates last Friday night, the defense came up with stops, but were just on the field most of the night.
“I thought the defense played well enough to win. We had eight stops in the game, we couldn’t generate (much offense),” Wharton head football coach Alvin Dotson II said. “ The defense played 22 more snaps than the offense had.”
El Campo’s offense has taken a step forward every week and after getting back two key players from injury last week, finally put everything together and grabbed their first win. The Ricebird rushing attack pounded out 344 yards of offense behind 100-plus yard games from senior Oliver Miles and Stephen Norman. Until, the 35-point explosion last week, El Campo had been held to seven points in each of their first two games.
The Ricebirds had a 50-14 win last year over the Tigers in Dotson’s first season. Despite the big win last season, Dotson knows his team will be ready for El Campo.
“Kids are going to be up for it, but we need a game that we can build on for district,” Dotson said. “El Campo has a very, very good team and they’ve played some very quality opponents, but at the same time, our kids are always going to play El Campo harder than they play anybody else.”
While the Ricebirds offense is coming into form, the defense has played at a high level for most of the season. Opposing teams are not finding a ton of success running the ball.
“We feel really good about where we’re at in stopping the run and that’s important,” Reeve said. “We’ve just got to get better and more consistent at stopping the pass.”
Wharton’s offense has had a tough time getting going this year. The Tigers have had five different plays attempt passes this season for a combined 122 yards. Running the ball has been their best attack with sophomore Brandon Sims Jr picking up 112 yards on 19 carries through three games. The Tigers are hoping with a simpler game plan, it might be able to help unlock some extra offense this week and beyond.
“Wharton is like they always are, they’re very talented. They’ve got a lot of athletes and a lot of speed,” Reeve said. “We’re going to have our hands full containing them and we’ve got to do a good job of executing what we’ve been doing and we’ve got to play fast. The only way to beat speed is with speed.”
According to Leader-News research done in 2010, of the games that can be verified El Campo led the series 62-22. Updated to this season, El Campo now leads the series 73-24.
